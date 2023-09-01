These Quick Gochujang Pork & Rice Bowls Are on the Table in a Flash

Be the first to rate & review!

Deeply savory gochujang adds a mild heat to these quick-cooking grain bowls. Look for gochujang, a fermented red pepper paste, in Asian markets or in the Asian foods aisle of your local supermarket. Leftover brown rice can also be used in these grain bowls.

By
Adam Hickman
Adam Hickman

Adam Hickman spent nearly a decade developing, testing and refining thousands of recipes for various Dotdash Meredith brands, including Real Simple, Food & Wine and EatingWell. This involved evaluating recipes using ESHA (a nutritional analysis software) and adjusting them as needed to meet nutritional standards.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Korean Style Pork And Rice
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickeyt, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

  • 12 ounces lean ground pork

  • ¾ cup finely chopped white onion

  • ¾ cup chopped scallions, divided

  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

  • cup water

  • 2 tablespoons gochujang

  • 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

  • 1 tablespoon light brown sugar

  • 2 (8.8-ounce) packages precooked microwavable brown rice

  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar

  • 4 lime wedges

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat, swirling to coat. Add pork; cook 5 minutes or until browned, stirring to crumble. Add white onion, 1/4 cup scallions and garlic; cook 4 minutes. Add 1/3 cup water; cook 1 minute, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Remove from heat; stir in remaining 1/2 cup scallions, gochujang, soy sauce and brown sugar.

  2. Heat rice according to package directions.

  3. Place pork mixture and rice in bowls; top with cilantro and vinegar, and serve with lime wedges.

Originally appeared: Cooking Light Power Bowls Issue

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

429 Calories
17g Fat
49g Carbs
23g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size 1/2 cup pork mixture and 3/4 cup rice
Calories 429
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 49g 18%
Dietary Fiber 5g 18%
Total Sugars 7g
Added Sugars 2g 4%
Protein 23g 46%
Total Fat 17g 22%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Sodium 532mg 23%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Carne Asada Bowl
This 30-Minute Steak Taco Salad Contains 26 Grams of Protein
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Sweet-and-Sour Chicken Bowl
Sweet-and-Sour Chicken Bowls
3 hrs 20 mins
Miso-Maple Salmon
16 Easy Gut-Healthy Dinners to Help Lower Blood Sugar
a recipe photo of the Watermelon-Sesame Poke Bowls
Sesame-Ginger Watermelon-Avocado Rice Bowls
3 hrs 20 mins
6713583.jpg
18 30-Minute High-Protein, Gut-Healthy Dinner Recipes
Quick Chicken Fajitas
20 Healthy, Easy 20-Minute Dinners to Make in May
Stir-Fried Chinese Egg Noodles
Stir-Fried Chinese Egg Noodles
25 mins
Slow Cooker Thai Beef Curry in a bowl for serving
Slow-Cooker Beef Curry
8 hrs 45 mins
Chicken Mushroom Potpie
Chicken Mushroom Potpie
1 hr
adsf
Moo Shu-Style Vegetables
20 mins
Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing
38 Anti-Inflammatory Dinners You Can Make in 30 Minutes
teriyaki chicken rice bowl
Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl
30 mins
3757464.jpg
Gochujang-Glazed Grilled Mackerel
1 hr
3759145.jpg
Dan Dan Noodles with Seitan, Shiitake Mushrooms & Napa Cabbage
45 mins
Jakarta-Style Savory Rice Porridge (Bubur Ayam Betawi)
Jakarta-Style Savory Rice Porridge (Bubur Ayam Betawi)
1 hr 30 mins
4572833.jpg
Recipes for Spicy Foods That Boost Your Metabolism