Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Pork Recipes These Quick Gochujang Pork & Rice Bowls Are on the Table in a Flash Be the first to rate & review! Deeply savory gochujang adds a mild heat to these quick-cooking grain bowls. Look for gochujang, a fermented red pepper paste, in Asian markets or in the Asian foods aisle of your local supermarket. Leftover brown rice can also be used in these grain bowls. By Adam Hickman Adam Hickman Adam Hickman spent nearly a decade developing, testing and refining thousands of recipes for various Dotdash Meredith brands, including Real Simple, Food & Wine and EatingWell. This involved evaluating recipes using ESHA (a nutritional analysis software) and adjusting them as needed to meet nutritional standards. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 1, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickeyt, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil 12 ounces lean ground pork ¾ cup finely chopped white onion ¾ cup chopped scallions, divided 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped ⅓ cup water 2 tablespoons gochujang 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce 1 tablespoon light brown sugar 2 (8.8-ounce) packages precooked microwavable brown rice 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro 2 tablespoons rice vinegar 4 lime wedges Directions Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat, swirling to coat. Add pork; cook 5 minutes or until browned, stirring to crumble. Add white onion, 1/4 cup scallions and garlic; cook 4 minutes. Add 1/3 cup water; cook 1 minute, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Remove from heat; stir in remaining 1/2 cup scallions, gochujang, soy sauce and brown sugar. Heat rice according to package directions. Place pork mixture and rice in bowls; top with cilantro and vinegar, and serve with lime wedges. Originally appeared: Cooking Light Power Bowls Issue Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 429 Calories 17g Fat 49g Carbs 23g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 1/2 cup pork mixture and 3/4 cup rice Calories 429 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 49g 18% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 7g Added Sugars 2g 4% Protein 23g 46% Total Fat 17g 22% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Sodium 532mg 23% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved