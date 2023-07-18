Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Pasta and Noodle Recipes Giada's Zucchini Carbonara Be the first to rate & review! This meatless version of spaghetti carbonara has a similar depth of flavor to the original, thanks to browning the zucchini before adding it to the pasta. And, of course, it has all the rich, creamy goodness you look for in a carbonara. By Giada De Laurentiis Published on July 18, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Elizabeth Newman Active Time: 29 mins Total Time: 29 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 large eggs 4 large egg yolks ½ cup freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, plus more to garnish (see Note) ¾ cup freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese (see Note) 1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper ½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus a pinch 3 large zucchinis (about 1 1/2 pounds) 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 cloves garlic, smashed and peeled ¼ cup fresh basil leaves, torn 1 pound long pasta, such as spaghetti chitarra or bucatini Directions In a large bowl whisk together the eggs, egg yolks, parmesan, pecorino, black pepper and a pinch of salt. Set aside. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Season the water generously with salt (optional). Keep the water at a simmer while you start the zucchini. Quarter the zucchini lengthwise. Using the tip of your knife, remove and discard the seeds. Cut the zucchini into 1/3 inch pieces. Place a medium Dutch oven over medium high heat. Add the oil to the pan and heat until the oil moves freely, another 30 seconds or so. Add the zucchini, garlic, basil and 1/2 teaspoon salt to the hot pan and stir to combine. Cover the pan and allow the zucchini to cook for 15 minutes, stirring every 3 to 4 minutes, and reducing heat as necessary to prevent burning. Your goal is to develop a few golden bits in the zucchini while also creating a few broken down pieces. While the zucchini cooks bring the pasta water back to a full boil. Add your pasta to the water to cook. Once the zucchini is broken down and there are few golden-brown spots sticking to the pan, add 1/4 cup of pasta water to the pan and stir, scraping up the brown bits as you do. Those bits are the flavor. In a steady stream, whisk 1/4 cup of pasta water into the egg mixture. Add the hot zucchini to the egg mixture stirring constantly with a wooden spoon to combine. Both of these steps will help temper the egg mixture. When the pasta is al dente, after about 10 minutes, use tongs to remove the pasta from the cooking water directly to the bowl with the egg and zucchini mixture. Using the tongs start tossing and stirring the pasta to create a silky sauce that clings to the pasta. This will take about 4 minutes. Serve with additional parmesan cheese and black pepper if desired. Note If you avoid cheese made with rennet, you can use 1 1/4 cups vegetarian Parmesan cheese, which is made without rennet, in place of the Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino Romano cheeses. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 487 Calories 16g Fat 62g Carbs 22g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size 1 cup Calories 487 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 62g 23% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 5g Protein 22g 44% Total Fat 16g 21% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Cholesterol 205mg 68% Vitamin A 691IU 14% Vitamin C 21mg 23% Vitamin D 40IU 10% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 349mcg 87% Vitamin K 13mcg 11% Sodium 513mg 22% Calcium 272mg 21% Iron 4mg 22% Magnesium 67mg 16% Potassium 526mg 11% Zinc 2mg 18% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. 