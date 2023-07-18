My Mom's Spicy Eggplant Dip with Lime & Cilantro Takes Me Back to My Childhood

Be the first to rate & review!

Grilling the eggplant gives this dip a smoky flavor that's truly delicious. Serve it as chef Yia Vang does with balls of purple sticky rice for scooping up the dip or along with your choice of vegetables for dipping.

By Yia Vang
Published on July 18, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Eggplant Dip
Active Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

As a Hmong kid growing up in the Midwest, all I wanted when I came home from school was a simple peanut butter and jelly sandwich like all my friends had. But, instead, bowls filled with sauces and dips covered our kitchen table. As a 9-year-old kid, I would look at these bowls in disgust, thinking, "C'mon Mom! Why can't I just be like the other kids?"

Fast-forward almost 30 years later, and I crave one of those dips—the roasted eggplant dip that Mom always made. Now whenever I eat it, swiping a ball of purple sticky rice into the wonderful eggplant dip before popping it into my mouth, it sends me back to a warm summer day right after we came back from the small farm garden that my family had about 30 minutes away from our house.

While similar to a baba ganoush, Mom's roasted eggplant dip has a few key elements that are different. And since it's my mom's recipe, I think that it's better than any other baba ganoush-style dish out there. Here's why: First, she used Japanese or Thai eggplant that she grew in her garden, which I find to be less bitter than larger globe eggplant. Plus she roasted the eggplant over a fire, which infused it with a smokiness that balanced the bright cilantro and acidic lime juice. The final key is the heat from the Thai chiles—that little amount of heat will help open up your taste buds, so you can truly enjoy all of the flavors permeating through the dish. Bird's eye chiles are different from other chiles because the heat hits you later, after all of the other flavors have had a chance to dance on your tongue.

This dish isn't complete without its sidekick, purple sticky rice (see Note). The beauty of Hmong food is that one dish will never stand alone. Hmong food is all about the balance of each dish that makes another dish come alive. The slightly sweet purple sticky rice works as a perfect canvas for the smoky-tart-spicy-rich roasted eggplant dip.

I believe that food is a universal language we can all use, a common thread that we have as humans to connect with each other. Mom knew nothing about Mediterranean cooking, but when she made this roasted eggplant dish for us, she was unknowingly flirting with baba ganoush. It was the snack that was always around when we needed a little something to hold us over until dinner. I remember going to a Mediterranean restaurant in college and ordering baba ganoush, having no idea what it was from the menu description. When I took a bite, all I could think about was Mom's dip. It brought me back to my childhood kitchen table.

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ pounds Japanese eggplant, halved

  • 3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

  • 2 tablespoons chopped shallot

  • 2 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

  • 2 Thai chiles, coarsely chopped

  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

  • 1 cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish

  • Juice of 1 lime

  • 2 teaspoons fish sauce

  • 2 teaspoons oyster sauce (see Note)

  • Crushed roasted peanuts for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat grill to medium-high.

  2. Brush cut sides of eggplant with 1 tablespoon oil. Grill the eggplant, cut-side down, until charred, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and grill until softened, 3 to 4 minutes more. Transfer to a cutting board. When cool enough to handle, scoop the flesh out of the skins (discard the skins).

  3. 3. Combine shallot, garlic, chiles to taste and salt in a mortar. Mash with a pestle into a coarse paste. Add cilantro and mash to combine. Add the eggplant flesh and mash to combine. Mix in lime juice, fish sauce, oyster sauce and the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. (Alternatively, place shallot, garlic and chiles to taste on a clean cutting board. Using the tines of a fork or the side of a chef's knife, mash into a coarse paste. Add cilantro and mash until bruised. Place the eggplant flesh in a medium bowl and coarsely mash. Add the cilantro mixture and mix well. Add lime juice, fish sauce, oyster sauce and the remaining 2 tablespoons oil; mix until well combined.) Garnish with peanuts and more cilantro, if desired.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Notes

To make purple sticky rice, use 1 part black rice to 6 parts sweet rice (sometimes labeled glutinous rice). Place the rice in a fine-mesh sieve and rinse until the water runs clear. Soak the rice overnight in cold water or in warm water for 2-3 hours. Drain the rice. Coat a bamboo steamer with cooking spray then line the bottom with large vegetable leaves such as cabbage or collards. Spread the rice over the vegetable leaves. Cover with another layer of vegetable leaves. Bring 2 inches of water to a boil in a pot that will hold the steamer. Fit a small rack in the bottom (you want the steamer to sit above the water, not in it). Reduce heat to a simmer and carefully place the steamer on the rack. Cover the pot and steam until the rice is tender, 20 to 30 minutes.

People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oyster sauce that is labeled "gluten-free."

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

75 Calories
5g Fat
6g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Serving Size 1/4 cup
Calories 75
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 6g 2%
Dietary Fiber 3g 11%
Total Sugars 3g
Protein 1g 2%
Total Fat 5g 6%
Vitamin A 157IU 3%
Vitamin C 4mg 4%
Vitamin E 1mg 9%
Folate 22mcg 6%
Vitamin K 13mcg 11%
Sodium 222mg 10%
Calcium 13mg 1%
Magnesium 16mg 4%
Potassium 226mg 5%
Omega 3 1g

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
Charred Cabbage with Cashew Cream
Charred Cabbage with Cashew Cream Showcases a Staple of the African Diaspora
1 hr 30 mins
a plate with vegetables and a fork
Our 27 Best Eggplant Recipes for Summer
a recipe photo of the Jollof Rice
Seven-Spice Jollof Rice
1 hr 25 mins
a photo of Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Shares Her Morning Routine—Plus the One Vegetable She Can't Live Without
Rendang Jampur (Mushroom Rendang) on brown rice
Rendang Jamur (Mushroom Rendang)
1 hr 35 mins
a recipe photo of the Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Casserole
29 Summer Casseroles You'll Want to Make Forever
a photo of Jeanette Donnarumma
I Worked on the Rachael Ray Show for 16 Years—These Were My Favorite Recipes
Pea Egg-Drop Macaroni Soup
Pea Egg-Drop Macaroni Soup
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Caprese Salad with Basil & Tarragon Chimichurri served on a plate
10+ Delicious Ways to Eat More Green Veggies
6937009.jpg
36 Healthy Grilling Recipes for Summer
a photo of eggplants on a cutting board alongsidea knife
How to Cut Eggplant
a photo of sumac on a spoon
What Is Sumac and How Do You Use It?
Seared Halibut Fish Tacos With Cilantro Slaw recipe on a white plate for serving
16 New Dinner Recipes Ready in Three Steps or Less
Garlic-Butter Cabbage Wedges on a sheet pan
13 New Veggie Side Dishes in Three Steps or Less
Easy Chicken Cutlets with Rhubarb Sauce
31 Healthy Dinners to Make in March
2 Stuffed Collard Greens with Mamba 9 Sauce on a plate
Collard & Rice Dumplings with Mamba 9 Sauce
1 hr 15 mins