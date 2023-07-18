This Refreshing Tangerine Ceviche Transports Me to the Beach

The amalgamation of cultures, traditions and culinary diversity is what makes the tapestry of my Dominican American identity and its cuisine so profoundly unique and undeniably enticing. And to me, food tells the journey of our nation's people best. It reveals the essence of our ancestors and thoroughly embraces our Indigenous, island persona, through zestiness and sabor (flavor).

By drawing on culinary delicacies, native wisdom and the influences of Spain, Africa and Latin America, Dominicans strung together their very own island cuisine through open interpretation. At some point Dominicans began looking to our Peruvian and Spanish counterparts for practical culinary inspiration and happened upon ceviche—perhaps the most perfectly fresh, hyper-local summertime meal there is.

Ceviche is a delicacy that has been relished for centuries. In its bare-bones form, ceviche is raw fish marinated and "cooked" in citrus juice, typically lime or lemon. The acid in the citrus juice causes the proteins to break down, which gives the seafood a cooked texture, while retaining an enormous amount of flavor.

Just as the people of the Mediterranean look to the sea for its bounty, so do the people of the Caribbean. Ceviche originates from the coastal regions of Latin America, more specifically, modern-day Peru (where it's touted as the national dish). Over thousands of years, ceviche has exploded in popularity. From coast to coast, ceviche is enjoyed for its fresh ingredients, bright flavors and varying textures—and it has a special place in my heart.

When I think of ceviche, I think back to the stories of my father's childhood. When he was young, there was still a general lack of cold food storage and reliable electricity on the island. As a first generation Dominican American, I heard stories about the power cutting out often. In his own words, "I had to resort to Flintstone-like innovations in order to maintain, prepare and preserve fresh food—especially fish." It's no wonder Dominicans welcomed Peru's national dish of ceviche, often served along our shores, in cafes and local households as if it had its origins on Quisqueya (the island of the Dominican Republic and Haiti) itself. Thank you, Peru!

It's absolutely true what they say. Ceviche is bright, enticing and nourishing. After a long, sun-kissed, summer day, I crave it. It's that perfect something that's light and refreshing and contrasts with the heavy heat of midsummer. I have found myself craving it while at the beach or at my very own Vermont homestead. It makes perfect sense that it found its sense of place in hot, tropical climates.

At my Dominican fusion catering company, Cafe Mamajuana, we offer a version of ceviche where we take an otherwise "traditional" Peruvian recipe and rejigger it to include some indigenous Dominican ingredients. These modifications give it a distinctly Caribbean taste that is a bit sexier and has more depth than your average lime-forward ceviche. I think it checks all the boxes. The nuttiness of the coconut milk, punch from the citrus juice and careful heat from the aji amarillo paste helps bring this dish from the minor leagues straight into the major leagues—Dominican style! My ceviche recipe is an ode to culture, mixture and an open interpretation of colonialism, Indigenous food preservation and the sometimes hodgepodge food of the diaspora.