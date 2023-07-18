Healthy Recipes Healthy Appetizer Recipes Seafood Appetizer Recipes Ceviche Recipes This Refreshing Tangerine Ceviche Transports Me to the Beach Be the first to rate & review! Ceviche is considered the national dish of Peru, but it's served throughout Latin and South America and the Caribbean. Consisting of fish marinated in citrus juices, which denatures the protein and gives the texture and appearance of cooked fish, it began as a way to preserve fish in lieu of refrigeration. Serve with plantain chips, corn nuts or tortilla chips. By María Lara Bregatta Published on July 18, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Ali Redmond Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 2 hrs 25 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts The amalgamation of cultures, traditions and culinary diversity is what makes the tapestry of my Dominican American identity and its cuisine so profoundly unique and undeniably enticing. And to me, food tells the journey of our nation's people best. It reveals the essence of our ancestors and thoroughly embraces our Indigenous, island persona, through zestiness and sabor (flavor). By drawing on culinary delicacies, native wisdom and the influences of Spain, Africa and Latin America, Dominicans strung together their very own island cuisine through open interpretation. At some point Dominicans began looking to our Peruvian and Spanish counterparts for practical culinary inspiration and happened upon ceviche—perhaps the most perfectly fresh, hyper-local summertime meal there is. Ceviche is a delicacy that has been relished for centuries. In its bare-bones form, ceviche is raw fish marinated and "cooked" in citrus juice, typically lime or lemon. The acid in the citrus juice causes the proteins to break down, which gives the seafood a cooked texture, while retaining an enormous amount of flavor. Just as the people of the Mediterranean look to the sea for its bounty, so do the people of the Caribbean. Ceviche originates from the coastal regions of Latin America, more specifically, modern-day Peru (where it's touted as the national dish). Over thousands of years, ceviche has exploded in popularity. From coast to coast, ceviche is enjoyed for its fresh ingredients, bright flavors and varying textures—and it has a special place in my heart. When I think of ceviche, I think back to the stories of my father's childhood. When he was young, there was still a general lack of cold food storage and reliable electricity on the island. As a first generation Dominican American, I heard stories about the power cutting out often. In his own words, "I had to resort to Flintstone-like innovations in order to maintain, prepare and preserve fresh food—especially fish." It's no wonder Dominicans welcomed Peru's national dish of ceviche, often served along our shores, in cafes and local households as if it had its origins on Quisqueya (the island of the Dominican Republic and Haiti) itself. Thank you, Peru! It's absolutely true what they say. Ceviche is bright, enticing and nourishing. After a long, sun-kissed, summer day, I crave it. It's that perfect something that's light and refreshing and contrasts with the heavy heat of midsummer. I have found myself craving it while at the beach or at my very own Vermont homestead. It makes perfect sense that it found its sense of place in hot, tropical climates. At my Dominican fusion catering company, Cafe Mamajuana, we offer a version of ceviche where we take an otherwise "traditional" Peruvian recipe and rejigger it to include some indigenous Dominican ingredients. These modifications give it a distinctly Caribbean taste that is a bit sexier and has more depth than your average lime-forward ceviche. I think it checks all the boxes. The nuttiness of the coconut milk, punch from the citrus juice and careful heat from the aji amarillo paste helps bring this dish from the minor leagues straight into the major leagues—Dominican style! My ceviche recipe is an ode to culture, mixture and an open interpretation of colonialism, Indigenous food preservation and the sometimes hodgepodge food of the diaspora. Ingredients 1 ½ pounds striped sea bass or other fresh sushi-grade fish, cut into 1/2- to 1-inch cubes ¾ cup fresh lime juice (from about 8 limes) ½ cup chopped red onion plus 1 cup thinly sliced, divided ¼ cup coconut milk ¼ cup tangerine juice or orange juice 3 cloves garlic, peeled 1 (1 inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled 1 serrano pepper or other hot pepper, such as Fresno, jalapeño or habanero 1 teaspoon ají amarillo paste (optional; see Tip) ½ cup chopped cucumber (optional) 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon ground pepper, or to taste ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves ¼ cup fresh mint leaves Directions Combine 2 or 3 fish cubes, lime juice, chopped onion, coconut milk, tangerine (or orange) juice, garlic, ginger, serrano (or other hot pepper) and ají paste (if using) in a blender; puree until smooth. Pour into a large nonreactive bowl. Add the remaining fish and toss to coat. Stir in sliced onion, cucumber (if using), salt and pepper. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 4 hours. Stir in cilantro and mint just before serving. To make ahead Refrigerate for up to 4 hours. Tip Ají amarillo is a yellow chile pepper from Peru. It lends gentle, fruity heat and a sunny hue to any dish it's used in. Look for ají amarillo paste in Latin markets or online. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 144 Calories 3g Fat 8g Carbs 22g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size 3/4 cup Calories 144 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 8g 3% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 3g Protein 22g 44% Total Fat 3g 4% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 47mg 16% Vitamin A 421IU 8% Vitamin C 18mg 20% Vitamin D 260IU 65% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 23mcg 6% Vitamin K 3mcg 3% Sodium 471mg 20% Calcium 55mg 4% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 57mg 14% Potassium 430mg 9% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Omega 3 1g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved