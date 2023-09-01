Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Beef Recipes Healthy Steak Recipes Healthy Flank Steak Recipes This 30-Minute Steak Taco Salad Contains 26 Grams of Protein Be the first to rate & review! This gluten-free take on a taco salad uses seared flank steak in place of ground beef. Instead of a fried tortilla shell, crisp romaine lettuce forms the sturdy base for each salad. Queso fresco is a firm, mild cheese—a great alternative to feta if you're not a fan of the tang. Keep the tortilla chips whole for scooping, or lightly crush them and sprinkle on top of the bowl. By Adam Hickman Adam Hickman Adam Hickman spent nearly a decade developing, testing and refining thousands of recipes for various Dotdash Meredith brands, including Real Simple, Food & Wine and EatingWell. This involved evaluating recipes using ESHA (a nutritional analysis software) and adjusting them as needed to meet nutritional standards. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 1, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickeyt, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (12 ounce) flank steak Cooking spray ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided ½ teaspoon black pepper, divided 2 teaspoons olive oil ¾ cup chopped white onion ½ cup unsalted chicken stock 1 (15 ounce) can unsalted pinto beans, drained and rinsed 3 cups chopped romaine lettuce 1 ½ cups chopped tomato 1 ounce multi-grain tortilla chips (about 12 chips) 1 ripe avocado, thinly sliced 1 ½ ounces queso fresco, crumbled (about 1/3 cup) Fresh cilantro leaves (optional) 4 lime wedges Directions Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Spray steak on both sides with cooking spray; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Add to pan; cook 5 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Place on a cutting board; let stand 5 minutes. Cut across the grain into slices; cut slices into 3/4-inch pieces. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add onion; sauté 2 minutes. Add 1/4 teaspoon salt, stock and beans to pan; bring to a boil. Cook 4 minutes, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Place lettuce in bowls. Top evenly with bean mixture, steak, tomato, tortilla chips and avocado. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper, queso fresco, and, if desired, cilantro leaves. Serve with lime wedges. Originally appeared: Cooking Light Power Bowls Issue Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 339 Calories 16g Fat 26g Carbs 26g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 1 3/4 cup salad + 3 oz steak Calories 339 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 26g 9% Dietary Fiber 9g 32% Total Sugars 4g Protein 26g 52% Total Fat 16g 21% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Sodium 475mg 21% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved