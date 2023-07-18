Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Cabbage Recipes Charred Cabbage with Cashew Cream Showcases a Staple of the African Diaspora Be the first to rate & review! This restaurant-worthy dish features tender wedges of cabbage, a velvety cashew cream and a bright and herby cashew relish. If you can't find lemon or Thai basil, regular basil will work in its place. By Dawn Burrell Published on July 18, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Active Time: 1 hr Total Time: 1 hr 30 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Cabbage was central to my childhood. The humble vegetable tantalized each one of my senses whenever it hit my family's dining table. A cultural staple in many African American households, cabbage's versatility and heartiness made it a go-to for my mother's weekly culinary creations. Different renditions were always in rotation for me and my four siblings, whether enhanced with bacon or sautéed and served alongside my mother's signature dish of smothered potatoes with onions. The combinations were endless, and its chameleon-like quality led to cabbage becoming my favorite vegetable growing up. Memories like these have fueled my relationship with food. From eating as an Olympic long jumper to establishing my identity as a chef, the ingredients and cooking methods from my culture serve as a guiding light for what ends up on the plate. The subsequent dishes have not only provided me with comfort, but also made me feel nourished and whole. I never questioned the perceived nutritional value or its ranking on the clean eating scale. Cabbage has been a staple in African American cuisine for centuries, particularly during times of enslavement and segregation. For my ancestors, it was an ingredient that stood for survival—a readily available and affordable vegetable that could be grown independently or purchased within the local community. Cabbage—sturdy yet elegant—has always served as a symbol for sustenance and nourishment. However, our system of food hierarchy has routinely omitted culinary stories from people of color. When I was tasked with crafting a recipe that reimagines the Mediterranean diet through the lens of my own culture, I turned back to cabbage—an ingredient that has always made me feel most whole. Society's reverence for the Mediterranean diet isn't unfounded. Plainly put, it centers fresh, whole foods: fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, legumes, healthy fats, herbs and spices; but the same tenets were applied when my ancestors crafted their own recipes and cooking techniques that have been passed down through generations. Using this understanding as my guide, I created a recipe that channeled the Mediterranean diet's celebrated ingredients, while utilizing the flavors and preparation methods found across the African diaspora. This recipe is a textbook example of what's become my signature cooking style: Global Comfort. It's a term I've coined that perfectly encapsulates my desire to pay homage to the feeling that comfort food from around the globe evokes. In the face of historical disparities and limited access to quality food options, cabbage has long provided a valuable source of nutrition to African American communities. And its affordability and versatility have made it a popular choice for incorporating into meals across the African diaspora, including the Caribbean, Brazil, West Africa and Cape Verde. Similarly, nuts—which are one of the foundational ingredients of the Mediterranean diet—have also played a significant role in the culinary traditions of the diaspora. Due to their versatility, texture and nutritional profile, I utilized cashews in two ways to complement the cabbage: a sauce and a relish. Cashews' soft, creamy texture makes them ideal for mimicking the smooth quality that is typically achieved with cream and butter, while providing a vegan and dairy-free alternative. Aromatics like bird's eye chiles, leeks, garlic and shallots add depth of flavor. In addition to the cashews' versatility, they also offer a good balance of healthy fats, protein and carbohydrates and are a source of vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber. Armed with this fact, I wanted to bring cashews to the forefront in more ways than one in order to bump up the nutritional value while injecting more richness into the dish, especially since it's completely vegetarian. I rounded out the plate with a cashew-and-herb relish, which provides balancing texture and brightness. Ultimately, culturally driven recipes deserve to be highlighted in all facets, especially when considering the nutritional value of food. They reflect historical influences, migration patterns, trade routes and the available resources. They convey narratives of resilience, adaptation and creativity in the face of challenges. By cooking and sharing recipes like these, we engage in a form of storytelling that connects us to the past, present and future. Ingredients Cashew Cream ½ cup raw cashews 2 ½ cups water, plus more for soaking ½ cup thinly sliced leek (white and light green parts only) ½ medium shallot, sliced 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 1 clove garlic ¼ green Thai chile or 1-2 slices jalapeño pepper ¼ teaspoon salt Cabbage 10 cups unsalted vegetable broth 1 medium onion, quartered 1 head garlic, sliced in half crosswise 1 (1 inch) piece fresh ginger, sliced 2 teaspoons salt 10 whole peppercorns 1 medium cabbage (about 3 pounds), cut through the core into sixths 6 tablespoons avocado oil or other neutral oil, such as grapeseed, divided Cashew Relish 1 cup raw cashews 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil Pinch of salt plus 1/4 teaspoon, divided ¼ cup avocado oil or other neutral oil, such as grapeseed 1 medium shallot, thinly sliced 1 tablespoon minced garlic 1 tablespoon sorghum syrup (see Note) or pure maple syrup 1 tablespoon rice vinegar 1 scallion, thinly sliced Pinch of crushed red pepper ½ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro, tender stems and leaves 12 fresh lemon basil or Thai basil leaves, finely chopped Directions To prepare cashew cream: Soak 1/2 cup cashews in a bowl of warm water for 1 hour; drain. Meanwhile, prepare cabbage: Combine broth, onion, garlic head halves, ginger, 2 teaspoons salt and peppercorns in a large pot. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Place a wire rack on a baking sheet. Line another baking sheet with a clean kitchen towel or layers of paper towels. Add cabbage wedges to the simmering broth. Cook until tender-crisp, about 15 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the cabbage wedges to the prepared rack. Let drain for 10 minutes; then transfer to the towel-lined baking sheet and set aside. Combine leek, sliced 1/2 shallot, olive oil, 1 clove garlic and chile (or jalapeño) in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to soften, about 6 minutes. Add 2 1/2 cups water and the drained cashews. Simmer for 15 minutes. Add 1/4 teaspoon salt. Remove from heat and let cool for 15 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a high-speed blender. Puree until completely smooth, about 3 minutes. Set aside. To prepare relish: Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine 1 cup cashews, olive oil and a pinch of salt in a medium bowl. Spread the cashews on a baking sheet; bake until golden brown, 7 to 9 minutes. Transfer to a clean cutting board to cool, then roughly chop. Heat 1/4 cup avocado oil (or other neutral oil) in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add shallot and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes. Add sorghum (or maple) syrup and vinegar; cook until sizzling subsides, about 30 seconds. Add scallion, crushed red pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; cook , stirring, for 30 seconds more. Remove from heat. Let cool for about 5 minutes, then add the chopped cashews. Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Add 2 tablespoons avocado oil (or other neutral oil). Add 2 of the cabbage wedges; cook until nicely charred, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining cabbage wedges and oil. Stir cilantro and basil into the relish. Spoon 1 1/2 cups cashew cream onto a serving platter (reserve the rest for another use). Top with the cabbage wedges and the relish. To make ahead Refrigerate cashew cream (Steps 1 & 4) for up to 3 days. Refrigerate relish (Steps 5-7) for up to 1 day. Note Sorghum syrup is a dark, thick, syrupy sweetener that's made by reducing the juices that result from crushing stalks of the sorghum plant. Look for it at specialty-foods stores or order it online. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 411 Calories 31g Fat 26g Carbs 9g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size 1 cabbage wedge, 1/4 cup cashew cream & scant 3 Tbsp. relish Calories 411 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 26g 9% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 10g Added Sugars 3g 6% Protein 9g 18% Total Fat 31g 40% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Vitamin A 507IU 10% Vitamin C 59mg 66% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 76mcg 19% Vitamin K 132mcg 110% Sodium 727mg 32% Calcium 106mg 8% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 29mg 7% Potassium 361mg 8% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.