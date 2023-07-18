Charred Cabbage with Cashew Cream Showcases a Staple of the African Diaspora

Cabbage was central to my childhood. The humble vegetable tantalized each one of my senses whenever it hit my family's dining table. A cultural staple in many African American households, cabbage's versatility and heartiness made it a go-to for my mother's weekly culinary creations. Different renditions were always in rotation for me and my four siblings, whether enhanced with bacon or sautéed and served alongside my mother's signature dish of smothered potatoes with onions. The combinations were endless, and its chameleon-like quality led to cabbage becoming my favorite vegetable growing up.

Memories like these have fueled my relationship with food. From eating as an Olympic long jumper to establishing my identity as a chef, the ingredients and cooking methods from my culture serve as a guiding light for what ends up on the plate. The subsequent dishes have not only provided me with comfort, but also made me feel nourished and whole.

I never questioned the perceived nutritional value or its ranking on the clean eating scale. Cabbage has been a staple in African American cuisine for centuries, particularly during times of enslavement and segregation. For my ancestors, it was an ingredient that stood for survival—a readily available and affordable vegetable that could be grown independently or purchased within the local community. Cabbage—sturdy yet elegant—has always served as a symbol for sustenance and nourishment.

However, our system of food hierarchy has routinely omitted culinary stories from people of color. When I was tasked with crafting a recipe that reimagines the Mediterranean diet through the lens of my own culture, I turned back to cabbage—an ingredient that has always made me feel most whole. Society's reverence for the Mediterranean diet isn't unfounded. Plainly put, it centers fresh, whole foods: fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, legumes, healthy fats, herbs and spices; but the same tenets were applied when my ancestors crafted their own recipes and cooking techniques that have been passed down through generations.

Using this understanding as my guide, I created a recipe that channeled the Mediterranean diet's celebrated ingredients, while utilizing the flavors and preparation methods found across the African diaspora. This recipe is a textbook example of what's become my signature cooking style: Global Comfort. It's a term I've coined that perfectly encapsulates my desire to pay homage to the feeling that comfort food from around the globe evokes.

In the face of historical disparities and limited access to quality food options, cabbage has long provided a valuable source of nutrition to African American communities. And its affordability and versatility have made it a popular choice for incorporating into meals across the African diaspora, including the Caribbean, Brazil, West Africa and Cape Verde. Similarly, nuts—which are one of the foundational ingredients of the Mediterranean diet—have also played a significant role in the culinary traditions of the diaspora. Due to their versatility, texture and nutritional profile, I utilized cashews in two ways to complement the cabbage: a sauce and a relish. Cashews' soft, creamy texture makes them ideal for mimicking the smooth quality that is typically achieved with cream and butter, while providing a vegan and dairy-free alternative. Aromatics like bird's eye chiles, leeks, garlic and shallots add depth of flavor.

In addition to the cashews' versatility, they also offer a good balance of healthy fats, protein and carbohydrates and are a source of vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber. Armed with this fact, I wanted to bring cashews to the forefront in more ways than one in order to bump up the nutritional value while injecting more richness into the dish, especially since it's completely vegetarian. I rounded out the plate with a cashew-and-herb relish, which provides balancing texture and brightness.

Ultimately, culturally driven recipes deserve to be highlighted in all facets, especially when considering the nutritional value of food. They reflect historical influences, migration patterns, trade routes and the available resources. They convey narratives of resilience, adaptation and creativity in the face of challenges. By cooking and sharing recipes like these, we engage in a form of storytelling that connects us to the past, present and future.