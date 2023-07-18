Padma Lakshmi's Tandoori Chicken Salad Checks All the Boxes

I lived in a few Mediterranean countries for most of my 20s, so I'm quite familiar with the principles of the Mediterranean diet. I've always eaten according to its tenets. But I'd often miss the more vibrant flavors of my Indian childhood. That's where a recipe like this comes in. This Tandoori Chicken Salad has the flavors I grew up with, and it's also quite healthy. Instead of chicken with rice or naan, I pile it on top of a big salad that's full of crunchy vegetables. Not all of us have access to a tandoor oven, obviously, but you can still enjoy the flavors of this North Indian specialty by marinating chicken in yogurt and using spices like garam masala for warmth, and garlic, ginger and jalapeño for heat. With an array of colorful vegetables and herbs, it's a great summer dish that honors the tenets of the Mediterranean diet while giving it a South Asian spin