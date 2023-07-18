Healthy Recipes Healthy Salad Recipes Padma Lakshmi's Tandoori Chicken Salad Checks All the Boxes 5.0 (1) 1 Review Padma Lakshmi's tandoori salad features chicken marinated in yogurt and plenty of spices, along with lots of crunchy vegetables including cucumber, cabbage, jicama and radishes. Her technique of cooking the chicken in its marinade and then using that cooked marinade as a salad dressing is genius—it infuses the salad with tons of flavor. By Padma Lakshmi Padma Lakshmi Padma Lakshmi is an Emmy-nominated food expert, television host, producer and The New York Times best-selling author. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 18, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. Active Time: 40 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free I lived in a few Mediterranean countries for most of my 20s, so I'm quite familiar with the principles of the Mediterranean diet. I've always eaten according to its tenets. But I'd often miss the more vibrant flavors of my Indian childhood. That's where a recipe like this comes in. This Tandoori Chicken Salad has the flavors I grew up with, and it's also quite healthy. Instead of chicken with rice or naan, I pile it on top of a big salad that's full of crunchy vegetables. Not all of us have access to a tandoor oven, obviously, but you can still enjoy the flavors of this North Indian specialty by marinating chicken in yogurt and using spices like garam masala for warmth, and garlic, ginger and jalapeño for heat. With an array of colorful vegetables and herbs, it's a great summer dish that honors the tenets of the Mediterranean diet while giving it a South Asian spin Ingredients Chicken 1 cup nonfat plain yogurt 2 teaspoons garam masala 1 teaspoon ground ginger 1 teaspoon minced garlic 1 teaspoon ground turmeric 1 teaspoon salt 1 jalapeño pepper, stemmed, seeded and finely minced (optional) 1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, gently flattened and cut into 1/2-inch strips 1 tablespoon canola oil Salad 3 cups shredded iceberg lettuce 3 cups shredded red cabbage 3 cups diced plum tomatoes 2 cups sliced cucumber 1 ½ cups diced jicama 1 cup sliced radishes 1 small bunch scallions, finely chopped 1 cup loosely packed cilantro leaves, finely chopped Juice of 2 small lemons, or to taste Directions To make chicken: Whisk yogurt, garam masala, ginger, garlic, turmeric, salt and jalapeño (if using) in a shallow dish. Add chicken and stir to coat. Cover and refrigerate while preparing the vegetables. Meanwhile, make salad: Combine lettuce, cabbage, tomatoes, cucumber, jicama, radishes, scallions and cilantro in a large bowl; toss to combine. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and marinade; cook, stirring occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165°F, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer the chicken and the pan juices to the bowl with the salad. Add lemon juice to taste; toss to combine. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 245 Calories 6g Fat 16g Carbs 32g Protein
Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size 2 1/3 cups Calories 245 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 16g 6% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 8g Protein 32g 64% Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 85mg 28% Vitamin A 1732IU 35% Vitamin C 52mg 58% Vitamin D 1IU 0% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 68mcg 17% Vitamin K 76mcg 63% Sodium 483mg 21% Calcium 107mg 8% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 70mg 17% Potassium 1006mg 21% Zinc 2mg 18% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved