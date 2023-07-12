Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Main Dish Recipes Healthy Chicken Casserole Recipes This Chicken & Quinoa Casserole Packs an Impressive 27 Grams of Protein Be the first to rate & review! This aromatic and flavorful dish feels like veggie pizza in casserole form with fresh basil, herb-spiked diced tomatoes and ooey-gooey melted cheese on top. If you can't find fresh mozzarella ciliegine, buy a larger ball and tear it into pieces. Preheating your baking sheets helps encourage caramelization of the roasted veggies, which adds layers of flavor to this savory dinner. By Marianne Williams Marianne Williams Marianne Williams has been a test kitchen professional for Dotdash Meredith since 2016. Her recipes have been featured in many publications, including Food & Wine, Real Simple, Southern Living, Health, Rachael Ray and other print and digital brands. Ingredients 2 ½ cups unsalted chicken broth 1 ¼ cups white quinoa 2 medium zucchini, chopped (3/4-inch) 1 medium yellow squash, chopped (3/4-inch) 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided 1 medium eggplant, unpeeled and chopped (1-inch) 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar 1 ¼ teaspoons salt, divided 2 cups torn cooked chicken breast (about 2-by-1/2-inch pieces) 1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano, undrained 1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, plus leaves for garnish 8 ounces fresh small mozzarella cheese balls (about 1 1/4 cups) 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes Directions Combine broth and quinoa in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook, undisturbed, for 15 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Fluff the quinoa with a fork. Set aside, uncovered, at room temperature. Meanwhile, position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven. Place 1 baking sheet on the top rack and 1 baking sheet on the bottom rack. Preheat to 425°F. Toss zucchini, squash and 2 tablespoons oil together in a large bowl. Carefully remove the hot pan from the top rack; spread the zucchini mixture in an even layer on the hot pan. Combine eggplant and the remaining 3 tablespoons oil in the large bowl; toss to coat. Carefully remove the hot pan from the bottom rack; spread the eggplant in an even layer on the hot pan. Roast the zucchini mixture on the top rack and the eggplant on the bottom, stirring once or twice, until tender and golden brown, about 20 minutes for the eggplant and 30 minutes for the squash. Transfer all the roasted vegetables to the large bowl. Add vinegar and 1/2 teaspoon salt; toss to combine. Let cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F. Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch broiler-safe baking pan with cooking spray; set aside. Transfer the quinoa to the bowl with the vegetables. Add chicken, tomatoes with their juices, Gruyère, basil and the remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt; toss well to combine. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish; cover tightly with foil. Bake on the bottom rack until the quinoa starts to crisp around the edges and the mixture looks set, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven; remove and discard foil. Top the casserole evenly with mozzarella and cherry tomatoes. Place the baking dish on the top rack; increase oven temperature to broil. Broil until the cheese is bubbly and golden brown and the tomatoes are blistered, about 5 minutes. Let cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Garnish with basil leaves before serving, if desired. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 427 Calories 24g Fat 28g Carbs 27g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Serving Size generous 1 cup Calories 427 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 28g 10% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 7g Protein 27g 54% Total Fat 24g 31% Saturated Fat 9g 45% Cholesterol 65mg 22% Vitamin A 967IU 19% Vitamin C 20mg 22% Vitamin D 5IU 1% Vitamin E 3mg 18% Folate 81mcg 20% Vitamin K 14mcg 12% Sodium 705mg 31% Calcium 283mg 22% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 88mg 21% Potassium 665mg 14% Zinc 2mg 18% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved