Sesame-Ginger Watermelon-Avocado Rice Bowls

With marinated and seared watermelon, fresh veggies and black rice, this rice bowl packed with flavor. The sweetness of watermelon plays well with tangy lime juice, toasted sesame oil, and kicky ginger. If you're looking for a shareable snack instead of a meal, serve the rice bowl with tortilla chips and chunky-style salsa.

Published on August 14, 2023

Active Time: 20 mins
Total Time: 3 hrs 20 mins
Servings: 4

Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Vegetarian

Ingredients
2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
1 teaspoon lime zest
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon light agave syrup
1 tablespoon reduced-sodium tamari or soy sauce
1 tablespoon cashew butter or peanut butter
2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger
4 cups cubed seedless watermelon
1 cup uncooked black rice
1 medium avocado, cubed
¼ cup thinly sliced scallion
Fresh basil or cilantro, thinly sliced cucumber, sliced serrano chile, toasted sesame seeds (optional)

Directions
Whisk together sesame oil, rice vinegar, lime zest, lime juice, agave, tamari, cashew butter and ginger in a large bowl. Pour marinade into a large ziplock plastic bag. Add watermelon; seal bag, and chill for 2 hours.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Remove watermelon from marinade; set marinade aside. Cook watermelon, stirring often, 4 to 5 minutes. Add reserved marinade; cook 2 to 3 minutes, until slightly thickened. Transfer watermelon mixture to a bowl and chill for at least 30 minutes.

Prepare rice according to package directions, omitting salt. Spoon cooked rice into bowls, and top evenly with watermelon, avocado and scallions. If desired, top with fresh basil or cilantro, cucumber, serrano chile and sesame seeds. Drizzle with reserved marinade.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
385 Calories
18g Fat
55g Carbs
6g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size 1/2 cup rice, 1 cup watermelon, 1/4 avocado, and 2 Tbsp. marinade
Calories 385
Total Carbohydrate 55g 20%
Dietary Fiber 7g 25%
Total Sugars 14g
Added Sugars 4g 8%
Protein 6g 12%
Total Fat 18g 23%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Sodium 193mg 8%