Sesame-Ginger Watermelon-Avocado Rice Bowls

With marinated and seared watermelon, fresh veggies and black rice, this rice bowl packed with flavor. The sweetness of watermelon plays well with tangy lime juice, toasted sesame oil, and kicky ginger. If you're looking for a shareable snack instead of a meal, serve the rice bowl with tortilla chips and chunky-style salsa.

By Jamie Vespa, M.S., RD
Published on August 14, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Watermelon-Sesame Poke Bowls
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar

  • 1 teaspoon lime zest

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

  • 1 tablespoon light agave syrup

  • 1 tablespoon reduced-sodium tamari or soy sauce

  • 1 tablespoon cashew butter or peanut butter

  • 2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger

  • 4 cups cubed seedless watermelon

  • 1 cup uncooked black rice

  • 1 medium avocado, cubed

  • ¼ cup thinly sliced scallion

  • Fresh basil or cilantro, thinly sliced cucumber, sliced serrano chile, toasted sesame seeds (optional)

Directions

  1. Whisk together sesame oil, rice vinegar, lime zest, lime juice, agave, tamari, cashew butter and ginger in a large bowl. Pour marinade into a large ziplock plastic bag. Add watermelon; seal bag, and chill for 2 hours.

  2. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Remove watermelon from marinade; set marinade aside. Cook watermelon, stirring often, 4 to 5 minutes. Add reserved marinade; cook 2 to 3 minutes, until slightly thickened. Transfer watermelon mixture to a bowl and chill for at least 30 minutes.

  3. Prepare rice according to package directions, omitting salt. Spoon cooked rice into bowls, and top evenly with watermelon, avocado and scallions. If desired, top with fresh basil or cilantro, cucumber, serrano chile and sesame seeds. Drizzle with reserved marinade.

Originally appeared: CookingLight Power Bowls

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

385 Calories
18g Fat
55g Carbs
6g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size 1/2 cup rice, 1 cup watermelon, 1/4 avocado, and 2 Tbsp. marinade
Calories 385
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 55g 20%
Dietary Fiber 7g 25%
Total Sugars 14g
Added Sugars 4g 8%
Protein 6g 12%
Total Fat 18g 23%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Sodium 193mg 8%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

