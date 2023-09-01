Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Grain Main Dish Recipes Healthy Grain Bowl Recipes These Grilled Vegetable & Black Bean Farro Bowls Are on the Table in 25 Minutes Be the first to rate & review! These bowls are filled with all the hearty goodness of a black bean and veggie burrito, minus the tortilla. Nutty, chewy farro takes the place of rice, and the veggies are grilled with a zesty lime vinaigrette. The bowls are delicious at room temperature, but you can also heat the beans with a splash of vegetable broth and reheat the vegetables in a small skillet. By Paige Grandjean Paige Grandjean Paige Grandjean is a recipe tester and developer who's been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2015. Her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications as well as on various digital platforms. Published on September 1, 2023 Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free High Fiber High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Ingredients 1 zucchini, cut lengthwise into 1/2-in.-thick slices 1 yellow squash, cut lengthwise into 1/2-in.-thick slices ½ medium eggplant, cut lengthwise into 1/2-in.-thick slices ½ red onion, cut into 3/4-in. wedges 4 mini bell peppers 2 scallions Cooking spray ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided 2 teaspoons water 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided ¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided 1 garlic clove, coarsely chopped 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro 2 teaspoons honey ¾ teaspoon ancho chile powder 2 cups cooked farro 1 (15 ounce) can unsalted black beans, drained and rinsed 3 ounces queso fresco, crumbled (about 3/4 cup) 1 medium avocado, diced Lime wedges Directions Preheat grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Spray zucchini, yellow squash, eggplant, onion, bell peppers and scallions with cooking spray; arrange on grill rack. Grill scallions 2 minutes; remove from grill and chop. Grill remaining vegetables 5 more minutes, turning occasionally. Remove stems and seeds from bell peppers; discard. Cut vegetables into 2-inch pieces. Place chopped scallions, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon lime juice, 2 teaspoons water, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and garlic in a food processor; process until smooth. Combine grilled vegetables and scallion mixture in a bowl; set aside. Whisk together remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil, cilantro, 2 tablespoons lime juice, honey, chile powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Reserve 1 1/2 tablespoons cilantro mixture. Add cooked farro to remaining cilantro mixture; toss to coat. Spoon farro mixture, chopped grilled vegetables, beans, cheese, and avocado into bowls. Drizzle evenly with reserved 1 1/2 tablespoons cilantro mixture. Serve with lime wedges. Originally appeared: Cooking Light Power Bowls Issue Nutrition Facts (per serving) 517 Calories 29g Fat 61g Carbs 17g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 2 cups Calories 517 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 61g 22% Dietary Fiber 15g 54% Total Sugars 10g Added Sugars 3g 6% Protein 17g 34% Total Fat 29g 37% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Sodium 566mg 25% * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts.