These Grilled Vegetable & Black Bean Farro Bowls Are on the Table in 25 Minutes

Be the first to rate & review!

These bowls are filled with all the hearty goodness of a black bean and veggie burrito, minus the tortilla. Nutty, chewy farro takes the place of rice, and the veggies are grilled with a zesty lime vinaigrette. The bowls are delicious at room temperature, but you can also heat the beans with a splash of vegetable broth and reheat the vegetables in a small skillet.

By
Paige Grandjean
Paige Grandjean headshot
Paige Grandjean

Paige Grandjean is a recipe tester and developer who's been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2015. Her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications as well as on various digital platforms. Paige's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine, Southern Living and Cooking Light, with her 2020 Food & Wine lamination cover story earning a spot as a Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Award Finalist. She is a member of IACP and has a WSET Level 2 Award in Spirits. When not in the kitchen, Paige enjoys global travel and competing in Ironman 70.3 races.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Farro Burrito Bowls
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free High Fiber High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 zucchini, cut lengthwise into 1/2-in.-thick slices

  • 1 yellow squash, cut lengthwise into 1/2-in.-thick slices

  • ½ medium eggplant, cut lengthwise into 1/2-in.-thick slices

  • ½ red onion, cut into 3/4-in. wedges

  • 4 mini bell peppers

  • 2 scallions

  • Cooking spray

  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided

  • 2 teaspoons water

  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

  • ¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

  • 1 garlic clove, coarsely chopped

  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

  • 2 teaspoons honey

  • ¾ teaspoon ancho chile powder

  • 2 cups cooked farro

  • 1 (15 ounce) can unsalted black beans, drained and rinsed

  • 3 ounces queso fresco, crumbled (about 3/4 cup)

  • 1 medium avocado, diced

  • Lime wedges

Directions

  1. Preheat grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Spray zucchini, yellow squash, eggplant, onion, bell peppers and scallions with cooking spray; arrange on grill rack. Grill scallions 2 minutes; remove from grill and chop. Grill remaining vegetables 5 more minutes, turning occasionally. Remove stems and seeds from bell peppers; discard. Cut vegetables into 2-inch pieces.

  2. Place chopped scallions, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon lime juice, 2 teaspoons water, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and garlic in a food processor; process until smooth. Combine grilled vegetables and scallion mixture in a bowl; set aside.

  3. Whisk together remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil, cilantro, 2 tablespoons lime juice, honey, chile powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Reserve 1 1/2 tablespoons cilantro mixture. Add cooked farro to remaining cilantro mixture; toss to coat.

  4. Spoon farro mixture, chopped grilled vegetables, beans, cheese, and avocado into bowls. Drizzle evenly with reserved 1 1/2 tablespoons cilantro mixture. Serve with lime wedges.

Originally appeared: Cooking Light Power Bowls Issue

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

517 Calories
29g Fat
61g Carbs
17g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size 2 cups
Calories 517
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 61g 22%
Dietary Fiber 15g 54%
Total Sugars 10g
Added Sugars 3g 6%
Protein 17g 34%
Total Fat 29g 37%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Sodium 566mg 25%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls
19 Mediterranean Diet Grain Bowls for Lunch
a recipe photo of the Grilled Chicken Salad
High-Protein Grilled Chicken Salad
45 mins
a recipe photo of the Chicken Fajita Casserole
Chicken Fajita Casserole
45 mins
a recipe photo of the Green Goddess Farro Bowl
Green Goddess Farro Bowl
40 mins
a recipe photo of the Fish Taco Bowls with Green Cabbage Slaw
Fish Taco Bowls with Green Cabbage Slaw
25 mins
Seared Halibut Fish Tacos With Cilantro Slaw recipe on a white plate for serving
Seared Halibut Fish Tacos with Cilantro Slaw
25 mins
Roasted vegetables on a sheet pan
Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables
50 mins
Chicken Souvlaki Kebabs with Mediterranean Couscous
Chicken Souvlaki with Herbed Couscous
2 hrs 20 mins
teriyaki chicken rice bowl
Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl
30 mins
green goddess buddha bowl
19 Grain Bowl Dinners Ready in 30 Minutes or Less
a recipe photo of the air-fryer cabbage, black bean and corn egg rolls
Air-Fryer Cabbage, Black Bean & Corn Egg Rolls
40 mins
a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Roasted Peach Salsa
Air-Fryer Roasted Peach Salsa
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Air Fryer Veggie Taquitos
Air-Fryer Veggie Taquitos
1 hr
Summer Vegetable Chicken Tortilla Casserole
Summer Vegetable Chicken Tortilla Casserole
1 hr 15 mins
a recipe photo of the Stuffed Peppers
Stuffed Peppers
1 hr
3924479.jpg
Vegetarian Black Bean & Quinoa Burrito Bowls
30 mins