This Anti-Inflammatory Mango Smoothie Bowl Is All We Want For Breakfast

Frozen mango turns silky when pureed with coconut milk in this healthy breakfast. We boost the golden hue with turmeric, and the delicate sweetness is provided by honey. Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which may help reduce inflammation in the body.

By
Paige Grandjean
Paige Grandjean headshot
Paige Grandjean

Published on September 1, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

a recipe photo of the Golden Mango Smoothie Bowls
Photo: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn
Active Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup frozen mango chunks

  • ½ cup unsweetened coconut milk

  • ½ teaspoon ground turmeric

  • 1 ½ teaspoons honey

  • ¼ cup cubed fresh mango

  • ½ kiwi, thinly sliced

  • 2 tablespoons pomegranate arils

  • 2 tablespoons toasted unsweetened flaked coconut

Directions

  1. Place frozen mango chunks, coconut milk, turmeric and honey in a blender; process mixture on High until smooth, about 1 minute, adding 1 tablespoon water if needed.

  2. Pour mixture into a bowl. Top with fresh mango, sliced kiwi, pomegranate arils and flaked coconut.

Originally appeared: Cooking Light Power Bowls Issue

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

202 Calories
8g Fat
36g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Serving Size 1 cup
Calories 202
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 36g 13%
Dietary Fiber 5g 18%
Total Sugars 27g
Added Sugars 8g 16%
Protein 2g 4%
Total Fat 8g 10%
Saturated Fat 7g 35%
Sodium 2mg 0%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

