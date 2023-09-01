Healthy Drink Recipes Healthy Smoothie Recipes Healthy Fruit Smoothie Recipes Healthy Mango Smoothie Recipes This Anti-Inflammatory Mango Smoothie Bowl Is All We Want For Breakfast Be the first to rate & review! Frozen mango turns silky when pureed with coconut milk in this healthy breakfast. We boost the golden hue with turmeric, and the delicate sweetness is provided by honey. Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which may help reduce inflammation in the body. By Paige Grandjean Paige Grandjean Paige Grandjean is a recipe tester and developer who's been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2015. Her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications as well as on various digital platforms. Paige's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine, Southern Living and Cooking Light, with her 2020 Food & Wine lamination cover story earning a spot as a Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Award Finalist. She is a member of IACP and has a WSET Level 2 Award in Spirits. When not in the kitchen, Paige enjoys global travel and competing in Ironman 70.3 races. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 1, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Photo: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¾ cup frozen mango chunks ½ cup unsweetened coconut milk ½ teaspoon ground turmeric 1 ½ teaspoons honey ¼ cup cubed fresh mango ½ kiwi, thinly sliced 2 tablespoons pomegranate arils 2 tablespoons toasted unsweetened flaked coconut Directions Place frozen mango chunks, coconut milk, turmeric and honey in a blender; process mixture on High until smooth, about 1 minute, adding 1 tablespoon water if needed. Pour mixture into a bowl. Top with fresh mango, sliced kiwi, pomegranate arils and flaked coconut. Originally appeared: Cooking Light Power Bowls Issue Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 202 Calories 8g Fat 36g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Serving Size 1 cup Calories 202 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 36g 13% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 27g Added Sugars 8g 16% Protein 2g 4% Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Sodium 2mg 0% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved