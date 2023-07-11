Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Bean Recipes Healthy Chickpea Recipes Scoop Up This Light & Airy Whipped Hummus Be the first to rate & review! To make this hummus light and airy, we boil canned chickpeas in water with a little baking soda to make them extra soft. Removing the skins from the chickpeas helps achieve a silky-smooth texture. To jazz up the hummus for serving, sprinkle the top with cumin or ground sumac, or drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil. By Liz Mervosh Liz Mervosh Elizabeth Mervosh is a recipe tester and developer for Dotdash Meredith Food Studios in Birmingham, Alabama. She creates and fine-tunes recipes for brands including Southern Living, Real Simple, Food & Wine, People and EatingWell. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Anna Kelly, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman Active Time: 45 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 8 cups water, plus 1 to 2 tablespoons, as needed 1 (29-ounce) can no-salt-added chickpeas, drained (about 3 cups) ½ teaspoon baking soda 2 small cloves garlic, smashed ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons tahini ¼ cup fresh lemon juice 1 teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon salt 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil Pita chips, pretzels, carrot sticks, sliced cucumbers and/or sliced bell peppers for serving (optional) Directions Combine 8 cups water, chickpeas and baking soda in a large saucepan; bring to a boil over high heat, vigorously stirring and agitating the chickpeas with a slotted spoon to release skins. Using a spoon, skim and discard foam from the surface. Reduce heat to medium-high; gently boil, vigorously stirring occasionally and skimming away any loose skins that rise to the surface, until the chickpeas are falling apart, about 20 minutes. Discard the skimmed skins. Drain the chickpeas in a fine-mesh sieve; rinse under cold water until the chickpeas are cool, about 30 seconds. Drain well. Transfer the drained chickpeas to a food processor. Add garlic, tahini, lemon juice, cumin and salt. Process until mostly smooth, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed. With the processor running, slowly pour oil and 1 tablespoon water through the chute, processing until very smooth, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed. Add up to 1 tablespoon additional water as needed to reach desired consistency. Transfer the hummus to a bowl. Serve with pita chips, pretzels, carrot sticks, sliced cucumbers and/or sliced bell peppers, if desired. To make ahead Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 198 Calories 10g Fat 19g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Serving Size about 1/4 cup Calories 198 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 19g 7% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 1g Protein 7g 14% Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Vitamin A 9IU 0% Vitamin C 4mg 4% Folate 13mcg 3% Sodium 182mg 8% Calcium 64mg 5% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 41mg 10% Potassium 228mg 5% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved