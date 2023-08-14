Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Grain Recipes Anti-Inflammatory Vegetable-Packed Grain Bowls Be the first to rate & review! Farro provides satisfying chew, while the raw shaved veggies soften slightly in the vinaigrette to become perfectly tender-crisp. To blanch the peas, cook in boiling water for 1 minute, then dunk in an ice bath for 1 minute to stop the cooking. A mandoline or vegetable peeler makes quick work of thinly slicing vegetables. Beets contain a phytochemical called betalains, which can help fight inflammation in the body. By Steven Satterfield Published on August 14, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 55 mins Servings: 5 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free High Fiber Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ½ cups uncooked farro 3 cups water 1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt, divided 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar ½ cup roughly chopped beet greens or arugula ¼ cup blanched green peas 2 baby carrots, thinly sliced 1 scallion, thinly sliced 1 celery stalk, thinly sliced 1 small red beet, peeled and thinly sliced 2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled (about 1/2 cup) ¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley Directions Combine farro, 3 cups water and 3/4 teaspoon salt in a small saucepan over medium-low heat; cook, covered, 25 minutes or until the farro becomes tender. Place the farro in a strainer; drain well. Place hot farro in a large bowl. Add the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, oil, vinegar, greens, peas, carrots, scallions, celery and beet; stir gently to combine. Top with goat cheese and parsley, and spoon mixture into bowls. Tip Beets are edible from root to leaf. The greens are edible and very nutritious. When selecting beet greens, look for greens that appear fresh and are bright green. The leaves should not be withered, yellowed or spotty. Place unwashed beet greens in a plastic bag, separate from the root and store in the refrigerator up to 4 days. Originally appeared: CookingLight Power Bowls Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 344 Calories 10g Fat 49g Carbs 11g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 5 Serving Size about 1 cup Calories 344 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 49g 18% Dietary Fiber 10g 36% Total Sugars 2g Protein 11g 22% Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Sodium 572mg 25% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved