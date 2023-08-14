Anti-Inflammatory Vegetable-Packed Grain Bowls

Be the first to rate & review!

Farro provides satisfying chew, while the raw shaved veggies soften slightly in the vinaigrette to become perfectly tender-crisp. To blanch the peas, cook in boiling water for 1 minute, then dunk in an ice bath for 1 minute to stop the cooking. A mandoline or vegetable peeler makes quick work of thinly slicing vegetables. Beets contain a phytochemical called betalains, which can help fight inflammation in the body.

By Steven Satterfield
Published on August 14, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Spring Vegetable Grain Bowls
Active Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
55 mins
Servings:
5
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free High Fiber Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups uncooked farro

  • 3 cups water

  • 1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar

  • ½ cup roughly chopped beet greens or arugula

  • ¼ cup blanched green peas

  • 2 baby carrots, thinly sliced

  • 1 scallion, thinly sliced

  • 1 celery stalk, thinly sliced

  • 1 small red beet, peeled and thinly sliced

  • 2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled (about 1/2 cup)

  • ¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Directions

  1. Combine farro, 3 cups water and 3/4 teaspoon salt in a small saucepan over medium-low heat; cook, covered, 25 minutes or until the farro becomes tender. Place the farro in a strainer; drain well.

  2. Place hot farro in a large bowl. Add the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, oil, vinegar, greens, peas, carrots, scallions, celery and beet; stir gently to combine. Top with goat cheese and parsley, and spoon mixture into bowls.

Tip

Beets are edible from root to leaf. The greens are edible and very nutritious. When selecting beet greens, look for greens that appear fresh and are bright green. The leaves should not be withered, yellowed or spotty. Place unwashed beet greens in a plastic bag, separate from the root and store in the refrigerator up to 4 days.

Originally appeared: CookingLight Power Bowls

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

344 Calories
10g Fat
49g Carbs
11g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 5
Serving Size about 1 cup
Calories 344
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 49g 18%
Dietary Fiber 10g 36%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 11g 22%
Total Fat 10g 13%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Sodium 572mg 25%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Chicken Caesar Wrap
21 30-Minute No-Cook Dinner Recipes
a recipe photo of the Salmon Orzo Casserole with Lemon Dill
This Anti-Inflammatory Lemony Salmon & Orzo Casserole Is a Satisfying Dinner
1 hr
Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta
15 No-Cook Dinner Recipes to Help Reduce Inflammation
a photo of beets
How to Store Beets So They Stay Fresh
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Fans Love Giada De Laurentiis' Anti-Inflammatory Roasted Beet Salad That's Perfect for Spring
Cherry Tomato Confit recipe on a baking sheet
6 Anti-Inflammatory Vegetables You Should Be Eating, According to a Dietitian
Sheet Pan Hawaiian Shrimp
Our 20 Best New Anti-Inflammatory Recipes You'll Want to Make Again and Again
a recipe photo of the Kale and Shaved Brussel Sprouts Salad served on a platter
The 9 Best High-Fiber Vegetables You Should Be Eating, According to a Dietitian
a recipe photo of the Berry Orange Chia Pudding served in a bowl
The 7 Best Anti-Inflammatory Snacks for Joint Pain, According to a Dietitian
a recipe photo of the Tuna Nicoise Salad
18 Anti-Inflammatory Salads to Make This Spring
Salmon with Lemon-Herb Orzo & Broccoli
23 Anti-Inflammatory Pasta Dinners for Summer
a recipe photo of the Beans on Toast
 30 Days of Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts
3-Ingredient Banana Sheet-Pan Pancakes
22 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts You'll Want to Make Forever
Cilantro Bean Burgers with Creamy Avocado-Lime Slaw
21 High-Protein Vegetarian Dinners to Help Reduce Inflammation
a photo of various types of lettuces on a tabletop
Did You Know There Are More Than a Dozen Types of Lettuces? Here's a Visual Guide & Recipes to Try Them All
Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls
26 Easy Anti-Inflammatory Lunches for the Mediterranean Diet