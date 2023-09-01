Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Grain Main Dish Recipes Healthy Grain Bowl Recipes Our Kale & Chickpea Grain Bowls Are Packed with Fiber and Protein Be the first to rate & review! This veggie-heavy bowl is loaded with crunch and color, thanks to crispy carrots and chickpeas, fresh kale and a vibrant avocado dressing. It also delivers more than 50% of your daily dose of fiber, key for weight loss, energy and healthy digestion. Bulgur, also called cracked wheat, is a quick-cooking whole grain. These bowls would be excellent make-ahead lunches. Pack the avocado mixture separately, adding a little water to thin it as needed. By Adam Hickman Adam Hickman Adam Hickman spent nearly a decade developing, testing and refining thousands of recipes for various Dotdash Meredith brands, including Real Simple, Food & Wine and EatingWell. This involved evaluating recipes using ESHA (a nutritional analysis software) and adjusting them as needed to meet nutritional standards. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 1, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Heart Healthy High Fiber High-Protein Nut-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup boiling water ½ cup uncooked bulgur 2 (15-oz.) cans unsalted chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained and rinsed 1 ½ tablespoons canola oil 2 cups finely chopped carrot 4 cups chopped lacinato kale ½ cup vertically sliced shallots ½ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided ½ teaspoon black pepper ½ avocado 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 1 tablespoon water 1 tablespoon tahini (sesame seed paste), well stirred 1 clove garlic ¼ teaspoon ground turmeric Directions Combine boiling water and bulgur in a medium bowl. Let stand 10 minutes; drain well. Pat chickpeas dry with paper towels. Heat canola oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add chickpeas and carrot; cook, stirring occasionally, until chickpeas are browned, about 6 minutes. Add kale; cover and cook until kale is slightly wilted and carrot is tender, about 2 minutes. Add chickpea mixture, shallots, parsley, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper to bulgur; toss. Place avocado, olive oil, juice, 1 tablespoon water, tahini, garlic, turmeric and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a food processor and process until smooth. Spoon bulgur mixture into bowls; drizzle with avocado mixture. Originally appeared: Cooking Light Power Bowls Issue Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 520 Calories 20g Fat 68g Carbs 18g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size about 1 1/4 cups bulgur mixture and 1 1/2 Tbsp. dressing Calories 520 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 68g 25% Dietary Fiber 16g 57% Total Sugars 7g Protein 18g 36% Total Fat 20g 26% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Sodium 495mg 22% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved