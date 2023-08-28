Healthy Recipes Healthy Drink Recipes Healthy Smoothie Recipes Healthy Smoothie Bowl Recipes This Antioxidant-Packed Black Forest Smoothie Bowl Tastes Like Dessert for Breakfast Be the first to rate & review! Celebrate the classic combo of chocolate and cherries with this spoonable smoothie bowl. Tangy dark cherries provide a tart blunt to sweet bananas and creamy whole-milk yogurt. Unsweetened cocoa provides all the earthy goodness of chocolate without any additional sugar. Plus, cocoa and cherries are both rich with antioxidants, which may improve heart health and support healthy aging, respectively. Top with dark chocolate curls for a beautiful topping, or sprinkle on cocoa nibs for a faster finish. By Paige Grandjean Paige Grandjean Paige Grandjean is a recipe tester and developer who's been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2015. Her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications as well as on various digital platforms. Paige's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine, Southern Living and Cooking Light, with her 2020 Food & Wine lamination cover story earning a spot as a Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Award Finalist. She is a member of IACP and has a WSET Level 2 Award in Spirits. When not in the kitchen, Paige enjoys global travel and competing in Ironman 70.3 races. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 28, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Photo: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¾ cup frozen pitted dark, sweet cherries ¼ small frozen banana ½ cup ice cubes ⅓ cup pomegranate-cherry juice 1 ½ teaspoons unsweetened cocoa ⅓ cup plain whole-milk yogurt, divided 3 whole fresh Bing cherries, halved ¼ ounce dark chocolate curls (or cocoa nibs) Directions Place frozen cherries, banana, ice cubes, pomegranate-cherry juice, cocoa and 2 tablespoons yogurt in a blender. Process on High until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour mixture into a bowl. Top with Bing cherries, chocolate curls (or cocoa nibs) and the remaining yogurt. Originally appeared: CookingLight Power Bowls Issue Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 267 Calories 5g Fat 51g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Serving Size 1 1/2 cups Calories 267 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 51g 19% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 39g Added Sugars 3g 6% Protein 6g 12% Total Fat 5g 6% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Sodium 61mg 3% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved