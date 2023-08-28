This Antioxidant-Packed Black Forest Smoothie Bowl Tastes Like Dessert for Breakfast

Be the first to rate & review!

Celebrate the classic combo of chocolate and cherries with this spoonable smoothie bowl. Tangy dark cherries provide a tart blunt to sweet bananas and creamy whole-milk yogurt. Unsweetened cocoa provides all the earthy goodness of chocolate without any additional sugar. Plus, cocoa and cherries are both rich with antioxidants, which may improve heart health and support healthy aging, respectively. Top with dark chocolate curls for a beautiful topping, or sprinkle on cocoa nibs for a faster finish.

By
Paige Grandjean
Paige Grandjean headshot
Paige Grandjean

Paige Grandjean is a recipe tester and developer who's been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2015. Her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications as well as on various digital platforms. Paige's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine, Southern Living and Cooking Light, with her 2020 Food & Wine lamination cover story earning a spot as a Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Award Finalist. She is a member of IACP and has a WSET Level 2 Award in Spirits. When not in the kitchen, Paige enjoys global travel and competing in Ironman 70.3 races.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Black Forest Smoothie
Photo: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn
Active Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup frozen pitted dark, sweet cherries

  • ¼ small frozen banana

  • ½ cup ice cubes

  • cup pomegranate-cherry juice

  • 1 ½ teaspoons unsweetened cocoa

  • cup plain whole-milk yogurt, divided

  • 3 whole fresh Bing cherries, halved

  • ¼ ounce dark chocolate curls (or cocoa nibs)

Directions

  1. Place frozen cherries, banana, ice cubes, pomegranate-cherry juice, cocoa and 2 tablespoons yogurt in a blender. Process on High until smooth, about 1 minute.

  2. Pour mixture into a bowl. Top with Bing cherries, chocolate curls (or cocoa nibs) and the remaining yogurt.

Originally appeared: CookingLight Power Bowls Issue

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

267 Calories
5g Fat
51g Carbs
6g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Serving Size 1 1/2 cups
Calories 267
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 51g 19%
Dietary Fiber 5g 18%
Total Sugars 39g
Added Sugars 3g 6%
Protein 6g 12%
Total Fat 5g 6%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Sodium 61mg 3%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl
21 Gut-Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Help You Poop
Avocado Toast with Burrata
12 High-Protein Breakfasts Ready in 5 Minutes
Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark
20 3-Step Frozen Dessert Recipes for Summer
6440439.jpg
30 Days of 5-Minute Smoothie Recipes
a recipe photo of the Lemon Blueberry Overnight Oats
25 Berry-Packed Breakfast Recipes
Easy Smoothie Bowl
14 High-Protein, Anti-Inflammatory Smoothie Recipes
mango raspberry smoothie
23 Healthy Smoothie Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever 
recipe photo of Hash-Brown Breakfast Toast with Egg & Salsa
16 Healthy Breakfast Recipes You Can Make in Three Steps or Less
Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie
30-Day Smoothie Plan for the Mediterranean Diet
Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins
23 Healthy Desserts You Can Make in Three Steps or Less
Blackberry Smoothie
30-Day Smoothie Plan for Weight Loss
Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake
26 Blueberry Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
a recipe photo of the Tiramisu Overnight Oats
15 Gut-Healthy, Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Recipes
a recipe photo of the Berry Kefir Smoothie
30-Day Smoothie Plan for Gut Health
two glasses of whipped frozen lemonade
26 Frozen Drinks to Cool You Down This Weekend
a recipe photo of EatingWell's Air-Fryer Whole-Wheat Cinnamon Rolls
24 Low-Calorie Desserts for Diabetes