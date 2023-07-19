Spinach & Fried Egg Grain Bowls Will Make You Love Breakfast Again

Wheat berries, a nutty-tasting whole grain with a pleasantly chewy texture, are the base of this hearty breakfast bowl recipe. The fiber-rich grain freezes very well, so cook up a batch to stash away for salads, bowls and more. Topped with spinach, peanuts and an egg, these bowls make for a satisfying breakfast. Sprinkle with crushed red pepper for extra heat.

By Jamie Vespa, M.S., RD
Published on July 19, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Wilted Spinach and Fried Egg Wheat Berry Bowl
Photo: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Heart Healthy High Fiber High-Protein Vegetarian

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil

  • 1 (5 ounce) package baby spinach

  • 1 teaspoon lower-sodium soy sauce

  • 4 large eggs

  • 2 cups cooked wheat berries

  • ¼ cup kimchi

  • ¼ cup chopped scallions

  • 2 Tbsp. roasted unsalted peanuts, roughly chopped

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add spinach; cook, stirring often, until wilted, about 3 minutes. Stir in soy sauce; transfer mixture to a bowl.

  2. Crack eggs into skillet; cook 2 minutes. Cover and continue to cook until desired degree of doneness, 2 more minutes for medium.

  3. Divide wheat berries evenly among 4 bowls; top each serving with an egg, 1/4 cup spinach mixture, and 1 tablespoon kimchi. Top evenly with scallions and peanuts.

Originally appeared: Cooking Light Power Bowls Issue
