Spinach & Fried Egg Grain Bowls Will Make You Love Breakfast Again

Wheat berries, a nutty-tasting whole grain with a pleasantly chewy texture, are the base of this hearty breakfast bowl recipe. The fiber-rich grain freezes very well, so cook up a batch to stash away for salads, bowls and more. Topped with spinach, peanuts and an egg, these bowls make for a satisfying breakfast. Sprinkle with crushed red pepper for extra heat.

By Jamie Vespa, M.S., RD
Published on July 19, 2023

Active Time: 10 mins
Total Time: 15 mins
Servings: 4

Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Heart Healthy High Fiber High-Protein Vegetarian

Ingredients
2 teaspoons sesame oil
1 (5 ounce) package baby spinach
1 teaspoon lower-sodium soy sauce
4 large eggs
2 cups cooked wheat berries
¼ cup kimchi
¼ cup chopped scallions
2 Tbsp. roasted unsalted peanuts, roughly chopped

Directions
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add spinach; cook, stirring often, until wilted, about 3 minutes. Stir in soy sauce; transfer mixture to a bowl. Crack eggs into skillet; cook 2 minutes. Cover and continue to cook until desired degree of doneness, 2 more minutes for medium. Divide wheat berries evenly among 4 bowls; top each serving with an egg, 1/4 cup spinach mixture, and 1 tablespoon kimchi. Top evenly with scallions and peanuts.

Originally appeared: Cooking Light Power Bowls Issue