Say Goodbye to Boring Breakfasts with These Pancetta, Tomato & Avocado Bowls Be the first to rate & review! These hearty breakfast grain bowls feature grilled avocado, poached eggs, candied pancetta, quinoa, watercress and cherry tomatoes for a blast of flavor. Packed with fiber and protein, this bowl will power you through your day. By Mark Driskill Published on July 20, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Active Time: 35 mins Total Time: 55 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Gluten-Free High Fiber High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ½ tablespoons light brown sugar ½ teaspoon smoked paprika ¼ teaspoon ground fennel seeds 4 (1-oz.) uncured pancetta slices 1 cup quinoa 2 ripe avocados, halved 4 large eggs, poached 2 cups packed watercress 1 pt. cherry tomatoes, halved 4 teaspoons olive oil ½ teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon black pepper Directions Preheat oven to 300°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Stir together brown sugar, paprika and fennel in a small bowl. Place pancetta on prepared baking sheet. Rub brown sugar mixture evenly on both sides of pancetta slices. Bake in preheated oven until crispy, 20 to 22 minutes. Meanwhile, cook quinoa according to package directions. Set aside. Heat a lightly greased cast-iron grill pan over medium-high. Place avocados, cut side down, on grill pan; grill until char marks appear, about 1 minute. Rotate each avocado 45° (to create crisscrossed marks), and grill until char marks appear, about 1 minute. Set aside. Divide quinoa evenly among 4 shallow bowls. Top each with 1 grilled avocado half, 1 candied pancetta round, 1 poached egg, 1/2 cup watercress and some tomatoes. Drizzle the watercress, avocado and tomatoes with oil. Sprinkle the bowls with salt and pepper. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 573 Calories 36g Fat 45g Carbs 20g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 1 bowl Calories 573 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 45g 16% Dietary Fiber 11g 39% Total Sugars 7g Added Sugars 1g 2% Protein 20g 40% Total Fat 36g 46% Saturated Fat 9g 45% Sodium 803mg 35% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.