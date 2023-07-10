Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Pasta and Noodle Recipes A Bowl of This Creamy Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Is Better Than a Hug Be the first to rate & review! This creamy chicken fettuccine Alfredo is a comforting crowd-pleaser that you are sure to return to again and again. For the best results, grate your own Parmesan cheese using a microplane grater. Pre-grated cheese often comes packed with stabilizers that make melting difficult. You can serve this easy chicken fettuccine Alfredo with a side of broccolini, or you can stir your favorite cooked veggies right into the pasta before serving. By Liz Mervosh Liz Mervosh Elizabeth Mervosh is a recipe tester and developer for Dotdash Meredith Food Studios in Birmingham, Alabama. She creates and fine-tunes recipes for brands including Southern Living, Real Simple, Food & Wine, People and EatingWell. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 10, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Healthy Pregnancy High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Ingredients 8 ounces whole-wheat fettuccine 2 (6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in half lengthwise 1 ½ teaspoons Italian seasoning ¼ teaspoon ground pepper 2 tablespoons canola oil 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 3 medium cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 cup unsalted chicken broth ¾ cup half-and-half 2 ounces cream cheese, softened 2 ½ cups finely grated Parmesan cheese ⅛ teaspoon salt Directions Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta and cook according to package directions. Drain the pasta and return it to the pot. Meanwhile, sprinkle chicken with Italian seasoning and pepper. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the chicken; cook, flipping once, until golden brown in spots and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest portion registers 165°F, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Transfer to a clean cutting board and loosely cover with foil. Wipe the skillet clean. Return the skillet to medium heat. Add butter; cook until melted. Add garlic; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add broth, half-and-half and cream cheese. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally, until the cream cheese is melted, about 2 minutes. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool for 3 minutes. Gradually whisk in Parmesan until melted and smooth, about 2 minutes. Pour the sauce over the pasta; toss to coat well. Slice the chicken against the grain. Divide the pasta among 4 bowls; top with the chicken and sprinkle with salt. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 611 Calories 34g Fat 38g Carbs 38g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size about 1/2 cup pasta & 2 1/4 ounces chicken Calories 611 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 38g 14% Dietary Fiber 6g 21% Total Sugars 1g Protein 38g 76% Total Fat 34g 44% Saturated Fat 15g 75% Cholesterol 133mg 44% Vitamin A 798IU 16% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Vitamin D 7IU 2% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 11mcg 3% Vitamin K 7mcg 6% Sodium 734mg 32% Calcium 314mg 24% Iron 9mg 50% Magnesium 36mg 9% Potassium 381mg 8% Zinc 2mg 18% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Omega 3 1g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved