Cauliflower Gratin Is the Tastiest Way to Eat More Vegetables Be the first to rate & review! This easy cauliflower gratin uses one pot to steam the cauliflower and then make the cheesy sauce, cutting down on dishes. Just 20 minutes in the oven is all it takes to crisp up the breadcrumb crust. Serve this family-friendly gratin alongside roast chicken, pork or steak. Published on July 7, 2023

Nutrition Notes

Is Cauliflower Healthy?

Cauliflower is a low-carb cruciferous vegetable. Studies have shown that cruciferous veggies have many health benefits, including lowering the risk of heart disease and cancer, and possibly protecting against diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

Is This Recipe Gluten-Free? Because we use whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs, this recipe is not gluten-free. But you can make it gluten-free by replacing the whole-wheat breadcrumbs with gluten-free panko breadcrumbs. Tips from the Test Kitchen Can I Use Frozen Cauliflower Instead of Fresh? Yes, you can use frozen cauliflower florets instead of fresh. Frozen cauliflower florets are blanched before freezing, so you may need to reduce the cooking time to prevent them from getting too mushy. Steam frozen cauliflower florets until just tender. I Don't Like Cauliflower. Can I Swap It Out for Broccoli? Yes, this recipe would be equally delicious with broccoli! Or, you can try our similar recipe for Smoky Gouda-Sauced Broccoli. Can I Use 2% Milk Instead of Whole Milk? If you don't have whole milk, you can use 2% milk instead. The gratin will be slightly less creamy, but it won't affect the flavor. Can I Make Cauliflower Gratin Ahead? Yes, you can prepare the recipe through Step 3. Allow to cool completely, cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Let stand at room temperature while the oven preheats, then continue to Step 4. Frequently Asked Questions Why Is My Cauliflower Gratin Watery? If your cauliflower gratin is watery, you might have overcooked the cauliflower florets in the steamer. Make sure that they're steamed until just tender. After steaming, drain the cauliflower well before stirring it into the cheese mixture. Why Did My Cheese Sauce Separate? If your cheese sauce separated, you might have left it on the heat for too long or cooked it over high heat. High heat will cause the cheese sauce to separate. After adding the cream cheese and Parmesan cheese, whisk it over low heat until the cheese is melted and the mixture is smooth, then remove it from the heat. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 2 heads cauliflower (about 1 1/2 pounds each), trimmed and cut into 1-inch florets 2 cups whole milk, divided 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons garlic powder 2 teaspoons ground pepper 4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided 1 cup whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil ⅛ teaspoon salt Directions Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 7-by-11-inch (2-quart) baking dish with cooking spray. Bring 1 inch of water to boil in a large pot fitted with a steamer basket. Add cauliflower to the basket, cover and steam until just tender, about 6 minutes. Remove the cauliflower from the pot; set aside. Wipe out the pot. Add 1 1/2 cups milk to the pot; bring to a low boil over medium-high heat. Whisk flour into the remaining 1/2 cup milk; gradually add the mixture to the boiling milk. Cook, whisking constantly, until slightly thickened, about 1 minute. Reduce heat to low and whisk in garlic powder and pepper. Add cream cheese and 3/4 cup Parmesan, whisking until the cheese is melted and the mixture is smooth. Remove from heat. Gently stir the cauliflower into the cheese mixture; transfer to the prepared baking dish. Combine panko, parsley, oil, salt and the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan in a small bowl; sprinkle evenly over the cauliflower mixture. Bake until the mixture is bubbly and the topping is crispy and golden brown, about 20 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 232 Calories 12g Fat 23g Carbs 11g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 232 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 23g 8% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 7g Protein 11g 22% Total Fat 12g 15% Cholesterol 29mg 10% Vitamin A 434IU 9% Sodium 351mg 15% Potassium 644mg 14% (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.