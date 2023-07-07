Cauliflower Gratin Is the Tastiest Way to Eat More Vegetables

Nutrition Notes

Is Cauliflower Healthy?

Cauliflower is a low-carb cruciferous vegetable. Studies have shown that cruciferous veggies have many health benefits, including lowering the risk of heart disease and cancer, and possibly protecting against diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

Is This Recipe Gluten-Free?

Because we use whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs, this recipe is not gluten-free. But you can make it gluten-free by replacing the whole-wheat breadcrumbs with gluten-free panko breadcrumbs.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Can I Use Frozen Cauliflower Instead of Fresh?

Yes, you can use frozen cauliflower florets instead of fresh. Frozen cauliflower florets are blanched before freezing, so you may need to reduce the cooking time to prevent them from getting too mushy. Steam frozen cauliflower florets until just tender.

I Don't Like Cauliflower. Can I Swap It Out for Broccoli?

Yes, this recipe would be equally delicious with broccoli! Or, you can try our similar recipe for Smoky Gouda-Sauced Broccoli.

Can I Use 2% Milk Instead of Whole Milk?

If you don't have whole milk, you can use 2% milk instead. The gratin will be slightly less creamy, but it won't affect the flavor.

Can I Make Cauliflower Gratin Ahead?

Yes, you can prepare the recipe through Step 3. Allow to cool completely, cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Let stand at room temperature while the oven preheats, then continue to Step 4.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Is My Cauliflower Gratin Watery?

If your cauliflower gratin is watery, you might have overcooked the cauliflower florets in the steamer. Make sure that they're steamed until just tender. After steaming, drain the cauliflower well before stirring it into the cheese mixture.

Why Did My Cheese Sauce Separate?

If your cheese sauce separated, you might have left it on the heat for too long or cooked it over high heat. High heat will cause the cheese sauce to separate. After adding the cream cheese and Parmesan cheese, whisk it over low heat until the cheese is melted and the mixture is smooth, then remove it from the heat.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez