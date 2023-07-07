Healthy Recipes Healthy Cooking Methods & Styles Healthy Air Fryer Recipes Make Egg Rolls in the Air Fryer for a High-Fiber Appetizer That Everyone Will Love Be the first to rate & review! Get intensely crunchy homemade egg rolls with much less fat by using an air fryer. Roll these up ahead of time and store them in the fridge for a make-ahead appetizer or dinner side dish. You can toss these egg rolls in the air fryer when you need them. By Adam Hickman Adam Hickman Adam Hickman spent nearly a decade developing, testing and refining thousands of recipes for various Dotdash Meredith brands, including Real Simple, Food & Wine and EatingWell. This involved evaluating recipes using ESHA (a nutritional analysis software) and adjusting them as needed to meet nutritional standards. Print Rate It Share Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 3 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free High Fiber High-Protein Low-Calorie Nut-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Nutrition Notes How Can I Make This Vegetarian? These egg rolls can be made vegetarian by omitting the pork and adding julienned carrots with the cabbage to soften prior to filling the egg roll wrappers. You could also add bean sprouts to the filling during the last minute or two of cooking it. For a spicy twist to egg rolls that are already vegetarian, try our veggie-packed Air-Fryer Cabbage, Black Bean & Corn Egg Rolls. Is This Recipe Gluten-Free? Due to the egg roll wrappers, this recipe is not gluten-free. And unfortunately, it's difficult to find premade gluten-free wrappers. Some companies, though, do sell gluten-free egg roll and wonton mixes. What's the Benefit of Air-Frying Rather Than Deep-Frying? The main benefit of air-frying foods rather than deep-frying them is the amount of fat that ends up being absorbed into the food. Since an air fryer can cook food using less oil, less oil is absorbed compared to deep-frying. We also like the convenience of air-frying—no greasy splatter or hot oil mess to contend with. Tips from the Test Kitchen Can I Use a Different Type of Ground Meat? Yes, you can use ground turkey, ground chicken or lean ground beef. Can I Use Spring Roll Wrappers Instead? Spring roll wrappers are thinner than egg roll wrappers, so you may need to reduce the cooking time. If using spring roll wrappers, just be sure to monitor the time and cook until golden brown and crisp, turning halfway through. Can I Make the Egg Rolls Ahead? To make the egg rolls ahead, prepare the recipe through Step 2. Cover with plastic wrap to prevent the wrappers from drying out, and refrigerate for up to 1 day. You can also freeze the egg rolls, arranging them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Freeze overnight, then transfer the frozen egg rolls to airtight freezer bags for up to 3 months. Frequently Asked Questions How Long Does It Take to Cook Egg Rolls in an Air Fryer? The filling is already cooked, which reduces the cooking time in the air fryer. Cook the egg rolls until golden brown and crispy, which will take about 10 minutes or so, turning halfway through. We recommend flipping the egg rolls to ensure they're browned evenly on both sides. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 1 teaspoon canola oil 5 ounces ground pork 2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic 3 cups finely sliced green cabbage (about 6 oz.) ¼ cup chopped scallions 1 tablespoon lime juice 1 teaspoon reduced-sodium soy sauce 1 large egg, well beaten 6 egg roll wrappers Cooking spray Directions Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork and garlic; cook until well browned, about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add cabbage and scallions; cook, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage is starting to wilt, about 3 minutes. Stir in lime juice and soy sauce. Remove from heat. Lay out 3 egg roll wrappers with 1 point away from you; brush 1 side completely with egg. Place 3-4 tablespoons of the filling in the center of each wrapper. Roll the point closest to you over the filling; then bring the side points into the middle. Continue rolling away from you to form a tight seal around the filling. Repeat the process with the remaining wraps and filling. Place the egg rolls in the basket of an air fryer and coat with cooking spray. Cook at 390 degrees F until golden brown, about 10 minutes, turning halfway through. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 315 Calories 7g Fat 43g Carbs 19g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 3 Serving Size 2 egg rolls Calories 315 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 43g 16% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 3g Protein 19g 38% Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 95mg 32% Vitamin A 253IU 5% Vitamin C 29mg 32% Folate 130mcg 33% Sodium 508mg 22% Calcium 80mg 6% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 33mg 8% Potassium 323mg 7% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. 