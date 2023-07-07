Make Egg Rolls in the Air Fryer for a High-Fiber Appetizer That Everyone Will Love

Nutrition Notes

How Can I Make This Vegetarian?

These egg rolls can be made vegetarian by omitting the pork and adding julienned carrots with the cabbage to soften prior to filling the egg roll wrappers. You could also add bean sprouts to the filling during the last minute or two of cooking it. For a spicy twist to egg rolls that are already vegetarian, try our veggie-packed Air-Fryer Cabbage, Black Bean & Corn Egg Rolls.

Is This Recipe Gluten-Free?

Due to the egg roll wrappers, this recipe is not gluten-free. And unfortunately, it's difficult to find premade gluten-free wrappers. Some companies, though, do sell gluten-free egg roll and wonton mixes.

What's the Benefit of Air-Frying Rather Than Deep-Frying?

The main benefit of air-frying foods rather than deep-frying them is the amount of fat that ends up being absorbed into the food. Since an air fryer can cook food using less oil, less oil is absorbed compared to deep-frying. We also like the convenience of air-frying—no greasy splatter or hot oil mess to contend with.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Can I Use a Different Type of Ground Meat?

Yes, you can use ground turkey, ground chicken or lean ground beef.

Can I Use Spring Roll Wrappers Instead?

Spring roll wrappers are thinner than egg roll wrappers, so you may need to reduce the cooking time. If using spring roll wrappers, just be sure to monitor the time and cook until golden brown and crisp, turning halfway through.

Can I Make the Egg Rolls Ahead?

To make the egg rolls ahead, prepare the recipe through Step 2. Cover with plastic wrap to prevent the wrappers from drying out, and refrigerate for up to 1 day. You can also freeze the egg rolls, arranging them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Freeze overnight, then transfer the frozen egg rolls to airtight freezer bags for up to 3 months.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does It Take to Cook Egg Rolls in an Air Fryer?

The filling is already cooked, which reduces the cooking time in the air fryer. Cook the egg rolls until golden brown and crispy, which will take about 10 minutes or so, turning halfway through. We recommend flipping the egg rolls to ensure they're browned evenly on both sides.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez