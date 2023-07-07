These High-Protein Air-Fryer Burgers Are Ready in 35 Minutes

Nutrition Notes

Can I Use a Different Type of Ground Beef?

We use 90%-lean ground beef, which means it has about 10% fat and 90% lean meat. It's best to stick with this type: We chose this percentage of fat so that you don't end up with a dry burger—it's just enough fat to keep the burger juicy, but not so much that you end up with a greasy, dripping mess.

Can I Use Ground Turkey Instead of Ground Beef?

Yes, but be prepared to possibly have a drier burger, since ground turkey tends to be about 93% lean and 7% fat. If you're looking for a specific burger recipe using ground turkey, try our Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki. This recipe uses frozen spinach in the burger to help prevent it from drying out too much.

Is There a Low-Carb Option for the Bun?

If you're looking for a fun, tasty, low-carb option to replace a traditional burger bun, try using two portobello mushrooms as buns or use a bell pepper, seeded and cut in half, to sandwich your burger between.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

What Other Toppings Can I Add?

Feel free to add your favorite toppings, such as sliced avocado, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, pimiento cheese or pickled red onions. Top your burger with sauces like Vidalia Onion BBQ Sauce, Avocado Goddess Sauce or Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Please note that any additional toppings will alter the nutritional profile of the recipe.

What to Serve with Air-Fryer Burgers

Serve with homemade french fries, sweet potato fries, mushroom fries, parsnip fries or zucchini fries and potato salad, pasta salad or broccoli salad to round out the meal.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does It Take to Cook Burgers in the Air Fryer?

You'll know the burgers are done when an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the burgers registers 160°F. It should take about 7 minutes or so, flipping once.

Do You Have to Flip Burgers in an Air Fryer?

Yes, we recommend flipping the burgers in the air fryer to ensure they cook and brown evenly.

