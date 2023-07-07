Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Beef Recipes Healthy Ground Beef Recipes These High-Protein Air-Fryer Burgers Are Ready in 35 Minutes Be the first to rate & review! This simple air-fryer burger recipe is a splatter-free method to cook up juicy burgers without a lot of fuss. The toppings are classic, but you can always adjust them to suit your taste. By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD, is EatingWell's former test kitchen & editorial operations manager. During her time at EatingWell, Breana oversaw the development, production and nutrition analysis of 500-plus recipes per year and helped manage day-to-day operations to keep everything running smoothly. Print Rate It Share Photo: Jacob Fox Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Healthy Pregnancy High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Nutrition Notes Can I Use a Different Type of Ground Beef? We use 90%-lean ground beef, which means it has about 10% fat and 90% lean meat. It's best to stick with this type: We chose this percentage of fat so that you don't end up with a dry burger—it's just enough fat to keep the burger juicy, but not so much that you end up with a greasy, dripping mess. Can I Use Ground Turkey Instead of Ground Beef? Yes, but be prepared to possibly have a drier burger, since ground turkey tends to be about 93% lean and 7% fat. If you're looking for a specific burger recipe using ground turkey, try our Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki. This recipe uses frozen spinach in the burger to help prevent it from drying out too much. Is There a Low-Carb Option for the Bun? If you're looking for a fun, tasty, low-carb option to replace a traditional burger bun, try using two portobello mushrooms as buns or use a bell pepper, seeded and cut in half, to sandwich your burger between. Tips from the Test Kitchen What Other Toppings Can I Add? Feel free to add your favorite toppings, such as sliced avocado, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, pimiento cheese or pickled red onions. Top your burger with sauces like Vidalia Onion BBQ Sauce, Avocado Goddess Sauce or Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Please note that any additional toppings will alter the nutritional profile of the recipe. What to Serve with Air-Fryer Burgers Serve with homemade french fries, sweet potato fries, mushroom fries, parsnip fries or zucchini fries and potato salad, pasta salad or broccoli salad to round out the meal. Frequently Asked Questions How Long Does It Take to Cook Burgers in the Air Fryer? You'll know the burgers are done when an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the burgers registers 160°F. It should take about 7 minutes or so, flipping once. Do You Have to Flip Burgers in an Air Fryer? Yes, we recommend flipping the burgers in the air fryer to ensure they cook and brown evenly. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 1 pound 90%-lean ground beef 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground pepper 4 slices Cheddar cheese 4 whole-wheat hamburger buns, toasted 4 leaves butter lettuce 4 slices tomato 4 slices white onion ¼ cup dill pickle chips Directions Preheat air fryer to 375°F for 5 minutes. Combine beef, Worcestershire, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Form the mixture into 4 (4-ounce) patties, about 1/2-inch thick. Working in batches if necessary, arrange the patties in a single layer in the air-fryer basket. Cook, flipping once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 160°F, about 7 minutes. Top each patty with a cheese slice and cook until melted, about 30 seconds. Assemble the burgers on toasted buns with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 440 Calories 20g Fat 27g Carbs 29g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 1 burger Calories 440 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 27g 10% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 5g Added Sugars 2g 4% Protein 29g 58% Total Fat 20g 26% Saturated Fat 10g 50% Cholesterol 100mg 33% Vitamin A 771IU 15% Vitamin C 6mg 7% Vitamin D 13IU 3% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 25mcg 6% Vitamin K 13mcg 11% Sodium 730mg 32% Calcium 333mg 26% Iron 5mg 28% Magnesium 85mg 20% Potassium 433mg 9% Zinc 7mg 64% Vitamin B12 2mcg 83% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)