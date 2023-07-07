The Best Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Nutrition Notes

What Are Some Substitutes I Can Use for Reduced-Fat Milk?

If you're lactose-intolerant or sensitive to dairy, you could use any of the nondairy milks, including almond, coconut, cashew, soy, oat or pea protein milk. Try to choose one that has no added sweeteners.

Are Sweet Potatoes Healthy?

Yes, sweet potatoes are loaded with nutrients, including fiber, calcium, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin A. In fact, a medium sweet potato will give you about 14% of your daily fiber needs and over 100% of your daily vitamin A needs. And even though sweet potatoes taste sweet, they rank low on the glycemic index, making them a good choice for people with diabetes.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

What Are Some Different Ways to Season Mashed Sweet Potatoes?

For savory mashed sweet potatoes, try adding roasted garlic, Parmesan cheese and minced fresh herbs like thyme, parsley or chives. For a touch of sweetness, you can add maple syrup or honey and warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg or ground ginger.

Can I Freeze Mashed Sweet Potatoes?

Yes, you can freeze mashed sweet potatoes in airtight freezer bags for up to 3 months. Thaw frozen mashed sweet potatoes in the refrigerator before reheating them in the oven or microwave. Stir them well before serving.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do You Peel Sweet Potatoes Before Cooking Them?

We peel the sweet potatoes for this recipe, but feel free to keep the skins on if you prefer mashed sweet potatoes with a chunkier texture. Sweet potato skins are edible and are a good source of fiber. You'll also save time on prep, making this recipe easier for a weeknight dinner.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez