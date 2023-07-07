Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Sweet Potato Recipes The Best Mashed Sweet Potatoes Be the first to rate & review! This healthy mashed sweet potato recipe has just 5 ingredients and is dinner-ready in 20 minutes. Using sweet potatoes for this classic side dish adds color to your plate along with a little sweetness and a boost of Vitamin A. With classic and simple flavors, it can easily be paired with any of your favorite dishes. By Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website. Published on July 7, 2023 Print Rate It Share Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free High Fiber Low-Calorie Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Nutrition Notes What Are Some Substitutes I Can Use for Reduced-Fat Milk? If you're lactose-intolerant or sensitive to dairy, you could use any of the nondairy milks, including almond, coconut, cashew, soy, oat or pea protein milk. Try to choose one that has no added sweeteners. Are Sweet Potatoes Healthy? Yes, sweet potatoes are loaded with nutrients, including fiber, calcium, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin A. In fact, a medium sweet potato will give you about 14% of your daily fiber needs and over 100% of your daily vitamin A needs. And even though sweet potatoes taste sweet, they rank low on the glycemic index, making them a good choice for people with diabetes. Tips from the Test Kitchen What Are Some Different Ways to Season Mashed Sweet Potatoes? For savory mashed sweet potatoes, try adding roasted garlic, Parmesan cheese and minced fresh herbs like thyme, parsley or chives. For a touch of sweetness, you can add maple syrup or honey and warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg or ground ginger. Can I Freeze Mashed Sweet Potatoes? Yes, you can freeze mashed sweet potatoes in airtight freezer bags for up to 3 months. Thaw frozen mashed sweet potatoes in the refrigerator before reheating them in the oven or microwave. Stir them well before serving. Frequently Asked Questions Do You Peel Sweet Potatoes Before Cooking Them? We peel the sweet potatoes for this recipe, but feel free to keep the skins on if you prefer mashed sweet potatoes with a chunkier texture. Sweet potato skins are edible and are a good source of fiber. You'll also save time on prep, making this recipe easier for a weeknight dinner. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 1 ½ pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed ½ cup reduced-fat milk, warmed 3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground pepper Directions Bring 1 or 2 inches of water to a boil in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Add sweet potatoes and steam until very soft, 15 to 18 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl and mash with milk, butter, salt and pepper. To make ahead Refrigerate for up to 2 days. Reheat in the microwave before serving. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 159 Calories 6g Fat 24g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size 1/2 cup Calories 159 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 24g 9% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 6g Protein 3g 6% Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 17mg 6% Vitamin A 16304IU 326% Vitamin C 3mg 3% Folate 14mcg 4% Sodium 267mg 12% Calcium 61mg 5% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 31mg 7% Potassium 414mg 9% * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts.