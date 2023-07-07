Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fruit Recipes Healthy Peach Recipes You'll Want to Make This Peach Crisp Recipe All Summer Long Be the first to rate & review! Sweet summer peaches star in this easy peach crisp. The crunchy topping adds nutty flavor and texture to juicy peach filling. When peaches are out of season, you can use frozen peaches instead. Be sure to let them thaw completely before using. By Pam Lolley Pam Lolley Pam Lolley is a recipe tester and developer with Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Mississippi University for Women in elementary education with a minor in psychology. After graduation she taught for a couple of years, but decided to follow her true passion of baking. She began a personal baking business, which led to a catering company. Published on July 7, 2023 EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Margaret Monroe Dickey Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 1 hr 15 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free High Fiber Low Sodium Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Nutrition Notes Are Peaches Healthy? Yes, peaches are packed with juicy goodness! They'll add to your nutrition bottom line for magnesium, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin A and fiber. These nutrients, in addition to peaches' powerful phytochemicals, make peaches a nutrition powerhouse. One medium peach also has 14 grams of carbs and 2 grams of fiber, making a peach a nice snack that won't send your blood sugar soaring if you have diabetes. Is This Recipe Gluten-Free? No, but you could swap this recipe for our Gluten-Free Peach Crisp recipe. It uses almond flour in place of whole-wheat flour and is just as delicious. Tips from the Test Kitchen Is It Better to Use Fresh or Canned Peaches? We recommend using fresh peaches for this recipe, but you can use canned peaches (look for those packed in water or their own juice for a lower-sugar option). When peaches aren't in season, you can also use frozen sliced peaches. Be sure to thaw them completely to prevent the peach crisp from getting too soggy. How to Shop for Fresh Peaches When shopping for fresh peaches, look for those that feel heavy for their size, are vibrant in color and have unblemished skin. Avoid peaches with wrinkled, bruised or dented skin. The peaches should give just slightly when gently pressed. You can ripen and store peaches at room temperature. Use the ripe peaches immediately or move them to the fridge for up to a week. How to Store and Freeze Peach Crisp To store baked peach crisp, refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days. If you want to make the peach crisp ahead and freeze it, prepare the recipe through Step 2 and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw it completely and then continue on to Step 3. Frequently Asked Questions What's the Difference Between Peach Cobbler and Peach Crisp? A peach cobbler has a biscuit-like topping, while a peach crisp has a crumbly, crunchy topping made with oats, flour and butter. Is It Necessary to Peel Peaches for Crisp? No, you can keep the peel on the peaches if you prefer. It will give the crisp more texture and you'll save time on prep. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 3 pounds fresh peaches, peeled, halved and sliced 1/2 inch thick ¾ cup packed light brown sugar, divided 2 tablespoons cornstarch 2 tablespoons lemon juice 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided ¾ teaspoon salt, divided ½ teaspoon vanilla extract ¼ teaspoon ground ginger ¼ teaspoon almond extract ½ cup whole-wheat pastry flour ½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats ¼ cup cold unsalted butter, cut into small cubes ¼ cup slivered almonds Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Gently stir peaches, 1/4 cup brown sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon salt, vanilla, ginger and almond extract together in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. Spoon the mixture into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Stir flour, oats and the remaining 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon salt together in a medium bowl. Add butter and toss the mixture, using your fingers to rub in the butter, until it begins to hold clumps when compressed. Stir in almonds. Sprinkle the flour mixture evenly over the peach mixture. Bake until the topping is golden, the filling is thick and bubbly and the peaches are tender, 45 to 50 minutes. Cover loosely with foil if the top begins to brown too quickly. Let cool for 15 minutes before serving. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 262 Calories 8g Fat 47g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Serving Size about 3/4 cup Calories 262 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 47g 17% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 34g Added Sugars 20g 40% Protein 4g 8% Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 15mg 5% Vitamin A 711IU 14% Vitamin C 12mg 13% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 9mcg 2% Vitamin K 5mcg 4% Sodium 225mg 10% Calcium 44mg 3% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 32mg 8% Potassium 390mg 8% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts.