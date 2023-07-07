You'll Want to Make This Peach Crisp Recipe All Summer Long

Nutrition Notes

Are Peaches Healthy?

Yes, peaches are packed with juicy goodness! They'll add to your nutrition bottom line for magnesium, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin A and fiber. These nutrients, in addition to peaches' powerful phytochemicals, make peaches a nutrition powerhouse. One medium peach also has 14 grams of carbs and 2 grams of fiber, making a peach a nice snack that won't send your blood sugar soaring if you have diabetes.

Is This Recipe Gluten-Free?

No, but you could swap this recipe for our Gluten-Free Peach Crisp recipe. It uses almond flour in place of whole-wheat flour and is just as delicious.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Is It Better to Use Fresh or Canned Peaches?

We recommend using fresh peaches for this recipe, but you can use canned peaches (look for those packed in water or their own juice for a lower-sugar option). When peaches aren't in season, you can also use frozen sliced peaches. Be sure to thaw them completely to prevent the peach crisp from getting too soggy.

How to Shop for Fresh Peaches

When shopping for fresh peaches, look for those that feel heavy for their size, are vibrant in color and have unblemished skin. Avoid peaches with wrinkled, bruised or dented skin. The peaches should give just slightly when gently pressed. You can ripen and store peaches at room temperature. Use the ripe peaches immediately or move them to the fridge for up to a week.

How to Store and Freeze Peach Crisp

To store baked peach crisp, refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days. If you want to make the peach crisp ahead and freeze it, prepare the recipe through Step 2 and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw it completely and then continue on to Step 3.

Frequently Asked Questions

What's the Difference Between Peach Cobbler and Peach Crisp?

A peach cobbler has a biscuit-like topping, while a peach crisp has a crumbly, crunchy topping made with oats, flour and butter.

Is It Necessary to Peel Peaches for Crisp?

No, you can keep the peel on the peaches if you prefer. It will give the crisp more texture and you'll save time on prep.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez