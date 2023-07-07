Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Weeknight Chicken Lettuce Wraps Be the first to rate & review! These chicken lettuce wraps are perfect for busy weeknights. Water chestnuts, green onions and carrots offer crunch to the sweet and tender filling that's bulked up with shiitake mushrooms to boost the savory flavor while keeping the filling moist. For the juiciest filling, look for ground chicken that is a combination of both light and dark meat. Using ground white meat only will cut back on fat and calories, but the filling will be a bit dryer. You can add additional chopped mushrooms to help keep it moist. By Liz Mervosh Liz Mervosh Elizabeth Mervosh is a recipe tester and developer for Dotdash Meredith Food Studios in Birmingham, Alabama. She creates and fine-tunes recipes for brands including Southern Living, Real Simple, Food & Wine, People and EatingWell. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 7, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Torie Cox, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Active Time: 35 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 ½ tablespoons hoisin sauce 2 tablespoons rice vinegar 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil 1 tablespoon lower-sodium soy sauce 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger 1 teaspoon grated garlic 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided 1 pound ground chicken 1 small red bell pepper, chopped 1 (5-ounce) package sliced shiitake mushrooms, chopped 1 (5 ounce) can sliced water chestnuts, drained and chopped 5 small scallions, thinly sliced (3/4 cup), divided 12 butter lettuce leaves ¼ cup matchstick carrots Directions Stir hoisin, vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce, ginger and garlic together in a small bowl. Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; break into clumps using a wooden spoon. Cook, undisturbed, until browned on the bottom, about 8 minutes. Stir and continue to cook, breaking up the chicken into small pieces, until cooked through, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl. (Do not wipe the pan clean.) Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon canola oil in the skillet over medium-high heat. Add bell pepper and mushrooms; cook, stirring often, until tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the chicken, water chestnuts and the reserved hoisin mixture; cook, stirring constantly, until the liquid is absorbed, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in 1/2 cup scallions. Place 1/4 cup chicken mixture in each lettuce leaf. Top with carrots and the remaining 1/4 cup scallions. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 342 Calories 21g Fat 19g Carbs 23g Protein 