Our Turkey Pinwheels Recipe Will Always Have Your Back

Make this fuss-free pinwheels recipe your go-to for your next gathering. The cheesy spread holds the crunchy vegetables in place. The chilling step isn't 100% critical, but it does help hold the shape as you slice it. If you're not entertaining, you can skip the slicing and enjoy this easy recipe as a wrap for lunch or dinner. Use any leftover cheesy spread on a sandwich or pair it with sliced veggies and pretzels for a quick dip. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 6, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Torie Cox, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 15 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 8 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese 1 cup baby spinach, finely chopped ½ cup whole-milk plain strained (Greek-style) yogurt ½ teaspoon salt-free garlic-and-herb seasoning ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground pepper 4 (10-inch) whole-wheat tortillas 1 ⅓ cups matchstick carrots 1 ⅓ cups alfalfa sprouts 3 medium plum tomatoes, seeded and thinly sliced 1 small yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced 8 ounces thinly sliced lower-sodium deli oven-roasted turkey breast Directions Place cream cheese, spinach, yogurt, garlic-and-herb seasoning, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until whipped, fully incorporated and smooth, about 30 seconds. (Alternatively, process in a food processor until fully incorporated and smooth, 35 to 45 seconds.) Spread a heaping 1/4 cup cheese mixture evenly over 1 side of each tortilla. (Reserve remaining cheese mixture for another use.) Arrange 1/3 cup carrots, 1/3 cup sprouts, about 1/2 cup tomatoes and about 1/4 cup bell pepper over the cheese layer of each tortilla. Lay turkey slices evenly over the vegetables. Tightly roll up each tortilla; wrap individually in foil. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Remove and discard foil. Slice each roll crosswise into 8 (about 1¼-inch-thick) slices. Arrange on a large platter and serve. To make ahead Refrigerate cheese spread (Step 1) in an airtight container for up to 5 days. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 133 Calories 5g Fat 14g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 15 Serving Size about 2 pinwheels Calories 133 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 14g 5% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 3g Protein 7g 14% Total Fat 5g 6% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 20mg 7% Vitamin A 2399IU 48% Vitamin C 24mg 27% Folate 10mcg 3% Vitamin K 22mcg 18% Sodium 344mg 15% Calcium 37mg 3% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 10mg 2% Potassium 128mg 3% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)