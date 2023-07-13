This Berry-Banana Smoothie Bowl Is Packed with Antioxidants

Be the first to rate & review!

Blueberries and blackberries form the base of this colorful smoothie bowl. These berries are loaded with anthocyanins and antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation and help reduce the risk of a number of chronic diseases. We top this bowl with fresh fruit, coconut and almonds, but you can use any toppings you prefer.

By Mary Claire Britton
Published on July 13, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Extra-Fancy Berry-Banana Smoothie Bowls
Photo: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
3
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High Fiber Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk

  • ½ cup frozen blueberries

  • ½ cup frozen blackberries

  • ½ cup plain fat-free strained (Greek-style) yogurt

  • ¼ cup almond butter

  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds

  • 3 dried dates, chopped

  • 1 frozen banana, roughly chopped

  • Toasted unsweetened flaked coconut, berries, banana slices, chia seeds, toasted sliced almonds, kiwi slices (optional)

Directions

  1. Combine milk, blueberries, blackberries, yogurt, almond butter, chia seeds, dates and banana in a blender; process on High until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour mixture into bowls, and sprinkle with toppings, if desired.

Originally appeared: Cooking Light Power Bowls Issue

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

308 Calories
15g Fat
40g Carbs
11g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 3
Serving Size 1 cup
Calories 308
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 40g 15%
Dietary Fiber 9g 32%
Total Sugars 26g
Protein 11g 22%
Total Fat 15g 19%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Sodium 139mg 6%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie
30-Day Smoothie Plan for the Mediterranean Diet
6440439.jpg
30 Days of 5-Minute Smoothie Recipes
Pineapple Spinach Smoothie
18 Smoothie Recipes to Use Up Spring Produce
Blackberry Smoothie
30-Day Smoothie Plan for Weight Loss
a recipe photo of the Beans on Toast
 30 Days of Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts
a recipe photo of the Overnight Steel-Cut Oats served in jars
30-Day Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Plan
a recipe photo of the Berry Orange Chia Pudding served in a bowl
30-Day Mediterranean Diet Weight-Loss Breakfast Plan
Easy Smoothie Bowl
14 High-Protein, Anti-Inflammatory Smoothie Recipes
a recipe photo of the Bircher Muesli served in bowls with berries
The 6 Best Antioxidant-Rich Fruits to Reduce Inflammation, According to a Dietitian
Spinach, Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie
16 High-Protein Smoothies to Start the Day Strong
blueberry lemon energy balls
18 Heart Healthy Snacks to Help Reduce Inflammation
Egg Tartine
26 Healthy Summer Breakfasts That Are Ready in 15 Minutes or Less
mango raspberry smoothie
23 Healthy Smoothie Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever 
recipe photo of Hash-Brown Breakfast Toast with Egg & Salsa
16 Healthy Breakfast Recipes You Can Make in Three Steps or Less
Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie
30-Day Vegan Smoothie Plan
a recipe photo of the Berry Kefir Smoothie
30-Day Smoothie Plan for Gut Health