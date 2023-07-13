Healthy Drink Recipes Healthy Smoothie Recipes Healthy Fruit Smoothie Recipes Healthy Berry Smoothie Recipes This Berry-Banana Smoothie Bowl Is Packed with Antioxidants Be the first to rate & review! Blueberries and blackberries form the base of this colorful smoothie bowl. These berries are loaded with anthocyanins and antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation and help reduce the risk of a number of chronic diseases. We top this bowl with fresh fruit, coconut and almonds, but you can use any toppings you prefer. By Mary Claire Britton Published on July 13, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 3 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High Fiber Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup unsweetened almond milk ½ cup frozen blueberries ½ cup frozen blackberries ½ cup plain fat-free strained (Greek-style) yogurt ¼ cup almond butter 1 tablespoon chia seeds 3 dried dates, chopped 1 frozen banana, roughly chopped Toasted unsweetened flaked coconut, berries, banana slices, chia seeds, toasted sliced almonds, kiwi slices (optional) Directions Combine milk, blueberries, blackberries, yogurt, almond butter, chia seeds, dates and banana in a blender; process on High until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour mixture into bowls, and sprinkle with toppings, if desired. Originally appeared: Cooking Light Power Bowls Issue Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 308 Calories 15g Fat 40g Carbs 11g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 3 Serving Size 1 cup Calories 308 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 40g 15% Dietary Fiber 9g 32% Total Sugars 26g Protein 11g 22% Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Sodium 139mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved