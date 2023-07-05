Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Salad Recipes Grilled Chicken Salad Is a Healthy, High-Protein Summer Dinner Be the first to rate & review! This grilled chicken salad is perfect for summer entertaining. You can make the dressing, marinate the chicken, pickle the onions and slice your vegetables a few hours ahead of time, then just grill and assemble the salad after the guests arrive. By Ali Ramee Ali Ramee Ali Ramee is a recipe developer and food stylist for Dotdash Meredith. A College of Charleston graduate with a communications major, Ali began her culinary career in the kitchens of chef Hugh Acheson in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. After an internship with America's Test Kitchen in Boston, Ali moved to San Francisco to continue her culinary education in some of the top tier restaurants in the city, like Flour & Water and Petit Crenn. Ali began working as a food stylist and recipe developer for the meal kit company Sun Basket before making the move to Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 5, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Active Time: 45 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Healthy Pregnancy High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 small red onion 5 tablespoons red-wine vinegar, divided 2 medium cloves garlic, grated 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1 ½ teaspoons salt, divided ⅔ cup grapeseed oil, plus more for grill grates ½ teaspoon paprika 1 medium zucchini, sliced lengthwise into 1/2-inch-thick planks 1 small yellow bell pepper, cut into 2-inch-thick strips 2 large romaine lettuce hearts, halved lengthwise 3 (8 ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts 1 (5 ounce) package fresh baby spinach 2 small tomatoes, cut into 1-inch wedges Directions Preheat grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Halve onion lengthwise through root end. Cut 1 half into 1-inch wedges; set aside. Thinly slice the other half. Place the onion slices in a small bowl; add 2 tablespoons vinegar; toss to combine. Set aside to pickle, stirring occasionally, until ready to use. Drain before serving. Whisk garlic, mustard, 1 teaspoon salt and the remaining 3 tablespoons vinegar together in a large bowl until the salt dissolves. Slowly drizzle in oil, whisking constantly, until the dressing is creamy. Set aside 1/4 cup dressing. Stir paprika into the remaining dressing in the bowl. Combine zucchini slices, bell pepper strips, romaine halves and the reserved onion wedges on a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with 1/2 cup dressing; toss to coat well, making sure to get dressing between the lettuce leaves. Place chicken in the large bowl with the remaining dressing; toss to coat. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Oil the grill grates by holding an oil-soaked paper towel with tongs. Grill the chicken and the vegetables, uncovered, for 1 minute. Continue grilling until the romaine is slightly wilted, about 1 minute more; transfer the romaine to the baking sheet. Continue grilling the chicken and vegetables, covered and turning occasionally, until the vegetables are tender-crisp with grill marks and a thermometer inserted into the thickest portion of chicken registers 165°F, about 6 minutes for the vegetables and 8 to 10 minutes for the chicken. Return the grilled chicken and vegetables to the baking sheet with the romaine; let the chicken rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Cut the romaine and vegetables into 1-inch chunks. Transfer the chopped romaine to a large bowl. Add spinach and the reserved 1/4 cup dressing; toss well. Arrange the mixture on a large platter; top with sliced chicken, zucchini, bell pepper, tomatoes and pickled onions. Serve immediately. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Nutrition Facts (per serving) 416 Calories 26g Fat 16g Carbs 31g Protein Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size 2 cups greens, 2 1/2 oz. chicken & 1 cup vegetables Calories 416 Total Carbohydrate 16g 6% Dietary Fiber 7g 25% Total Sugars 7g Protein 31g 62% Total Fat 26g 33% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 65mg 22% Vitamin A 20510IU 410% Vitamin C 94mg 104% Vitamin E 8mg 54% Folate 316mcg 79% Vitamin K 335mcg 279% Sodium 720mg 31% Calcium 117mg 9% Iron 4mg 22% Magnesium 68mg 16% Potassium 893mg 19% Zinc 1mg 9% Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved