Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Squash Recipes Healthy Zucchini Recipes How to Make the Viral Creamy Oven-Roasted Zucchini & Summer Squash This wonderfully creamy and tender oven-roasted zucchini and summer squash draws inspiration from Thomas Keller's viral zucchini recipe. The squash is scored, then roasted whole, allowing garlic to seep into the center while a crispy top forms in the pan. Enjoy it alongside roasted or grilled meat or fish. It's perfect as-is, but also tastes great topped with chopped tomato and a drizzle of balsamic glaze, pesto or romesco sauce. Published on June 30, 2023 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 medium zucchini, untrimmed and halved lengthwise 1 medium yellow squash, untrimmed and halved lengthwise 1 teaspoon salt 2 tablespoons canola oil 2 small cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme, plus leaves for garnish Directions Preheat oven to 425°F. Using a sharp knife, score cut sides of zucchini and squash in a crosshatch pattern, cutting about 1/8-inch deep. Sprinkle the cut sides evenly with salt. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes. Pat dry using paper towels. Heat oil in a large (12-inch) ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Arrange the zucchini and squash, cut-sides down, in a single layer in the pan. Cook, undisturbed, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Transfer the pan to the oven; bake for 20 minutes. Sprinkle garlic and thyme over the zucchini and squash; continue baking until the zucchini and squash are very soft, about 5 minutes more. Transfer the zucchini and squash to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain. Garnish with additional thyme, if desired. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 80 Calories 7g Fat 4g Carbs 1g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 1 squash half Calories 80 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 4g 1% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 2g Protein 1g 2% Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Vitamin A 212IU 4% Vitamin C 18mg 20% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 27mcg 7% Vitamin K 9mcg 8% Sodium 412mg 18% Calcium 18mg 1% Magnesium 18mg 4% Potassium 268mg 6% Omega 3 1g