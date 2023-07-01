Healthy Cookie & Dessert Recipes Healthy Cookie Recipes Healthy Bar & Brownie Recipes Healthy Brownie Recipes Andes Mint Brownies Are the Dessert Mashup We've Been Waiting For Be the first to rate & review! Calling all mint lovers! These brownies feature melted mint chocolate and have just the right amount of fudginess, richness and peppermint. If you want to dial down the mint flavor, leave out the peppermint extract. We love these brownies topped with a sprinkling of extra mint chocolate, but chopped nuts or regular chocolate chips will work well too. By Liv Dansky Liv Dansky Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 1, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Torie Cox, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 1 hr 40 mins Servings: 12 Nutrition Profile: Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (4-ounce) semisweet chocolate bar, roughly chopped (about 3/4 cup) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter ¾ cup roughly chopped thin crème de menthe chocolate mints (such as Andes), divided ⅔ cup light brown sugar 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 1 teaspoon peppermint extract 2 large eggs, at room temperature 1 cup whole-wheat flour ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder, unsifted ½ teaspoon salt Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat an 8-inch-square baking pan with cooking spray; line with parchment paper, leaving a 1-inch overhang on all sides. Combine semisweet chocolate, butter and 1/2 cup chopped chocolate mints in a large microwaveable bowl. Microwave on High in 20-second intervals, stirring thoroughly between intervals, until melted and smooth, about 1 minute. Add brown sugar, vanilla and peppermint extract to the melted chocolate mixture; whisk until combined, about 30 seconds. Add eggs, 1 at a time, whisking until smooth after each addition. Fold in flour, cocoa and salt until combined and no flour streaks remain, about 1 minute. Transfer to the prepared baking dish, spreading the batter evenly. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup chocolate mints. Bake until the brownies begin to pull away from the edges of the pan, 22 to 25 minutes. Let cool in the pan until room temperature, about 1 hour. Cut into 12 squares before serving. To make ahead Store, covered, at room temperature for up to 4 days. Equipment Parchment paper Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 248 Calories 13g Fat 32g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Serving Size 1 brownie Calories 248 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 32g 12% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 23g Added Sugars 21g 42% Protein 4g 8% Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 9g 45% Cholesterol 46mg 15% Vitamin A 223IU 4% Vitamin D 7IU 2% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 9mcg 2% Vitamin K 1mcg 1% Sodium 119mg 5% Calcium 25mg 2% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 25mg 6% Potassium 121mg 3% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved