These Lemonade Mimosas Are Peak Summertime Refreshment

Fresh-squeezed lemonade perks up the citrus notes in sparkling wine in this twist on a classic mimosa. We like a dry sparkling wine like Champagne or even rosé in this refreshing summer drink to keep the sweetness subtle. For a nonalcoholic version, use lemon-flavored seltzer in place of the wine, or use an alcohol-free wine that has a hint of effervescence.

By
Liz Mervosh
Elizabeth Mervosh
Liz Mervosh

Elizabeth Mervosh is a recipe tester and developer for Dotdash Meredith Food Studios in Birmingham, Alabama.

Published on June 30, 2023
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans.

a recipe photo of the Lemonade Mimosa
Photo: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Anna Kelly, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup granulated sugar

  • 2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, plus 6 lemon peel strips

  • 2 cups cold water

  • 1 cup fresh lemon juice (from 6 lemons)

  • 1 (750-milliliter) bottle chilled dry sparkling wine

Directions

  1. Place sugar and lemon zest in a medium bowl. Using the back of a spoon, stir and crush mixture until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add water and lemon juice; whisk until the sugar is dissolved. Transfer the lemonade to a small pitcher.

  2. Divide the lemonade among 6 white-wine glasses (1/2 cup each). Slowly pour wine (about 1/2 cup each) into the glasses. Squeeze and rub 1 lemon peel strip over a glass to release essential oils. Gently drop the peel into the glass. Repeat with the remaining 5 lemon peel strips. Serve immediately.

To make ahead

Refrigerate lemonade (Step 1) in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

132 Calories
13g Carbs
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Serving Size 1 cup
Calories 132
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 13g 5%
Total Sugars 9g
Added Sugars 8g 16%
Vitamin A 3IU 0%
Vitamin C 17mg 19%
Folate 8mcg 2%
Sodium 1mg 0%
Calcium 3mg 0%
Magnesium 3mg 1%
Potassium 43mg 1%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

