These Lemonade Mimosas Are Peak Summertime Refreshment

Fresh-squeezed lemonade perks up the citrus notes in sparkling wine in this twist on a classic mimosa. We like a dry sparkling wine like Champagne or even rosé in this refreshing summer drink to keep the sweetness subtle. For a nonalcoholic version, use lemon-flavored seltzer in place of the wine, or use an alcohol-free wine that has a hint of effervescence.

Published on June 30, 2023

Active Time: 15 mins
Total Time: 15 mins
Servings: 6

Ingredients
¼ cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, plus 6 lemon peel strips
2 cups cold water
1 cup fresh lemon juice (from 6 lemons)
1 (750-milliliter) bottle chilled dry sparkling wine

Directions
Place sugar and lemon zest in a medium bowl. Using the back of a spoon, stir and crush mixture until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add water and lemon juice; whisk until the sugar is dissolved. Transfer the lemonade to a small pitcher.

Divide the lemonade among 6 white-wine glasses (1/2 cup each). Slowly pour wine (about 1/2 cup each) into the glasses. Squeeze and rub 1 lemon peel strip over a glass to release essential oils. Gently drop the peel into the glass. Repeat with the remaining 5 lemon peel strips. Serve immediately.

To make ahead
Refrigerate lemonade (Step 1) in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
132 Calories
13g Carbs

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Serving Size 1 cup
Calories 132
Total Carbohydrate 13g 5%
Total Sugars 9g
Added Sugars 8g 16%
Vitamin A 3IU 0%
Vitamin C 17mg 19%
Folate 8mcg 2%
Sodium 1mg 0%
Calcium 3mg 0%
Magnesium 3mg 1%
Potassium 43mg 1%