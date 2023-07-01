Healthy Recipes Healthy Salad Recipes Healthy Vegetable Salad Recipes Healthy Tomato Salad Recipes This Tomato & Cucumber Salad Is So Simple & Delicious, You'll Make It All Summer Long Be the first to rate & review! This refreshing tomato-cucumber salad is commonly served all summer long in Ukraine. Since it's such a simple recipe, the freshest, ripest vegetables really make it shine. Depending on the family's traditions, this salad can also be dressed with sour cream; this is a common Polish preparation as well. But in the author's family, it's all about the sunflower oil. Serve with dark rye bread, particularly to sop up all of the juices at the bottom of the bowl. For a complete Ukrainian summer meal, serve the salad with salty pickled herring and boiled new potatoes tossed with sunflower oil and dill. By Alexandra Shytsman
Alexandra Shytsman is a recipe developer, food writer, photographer and creator of The New Baguette, a plant-based recipe site. Originally from Ukraine, Alex moved to New York City at a young age and has lived there ever since. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts When a Ukrainian person refers to "salad," 9 times out of 10 they're talking about the combination of cucumbers, tomatoes, onion and dill. This salad is such a staple, we barely even notice when it's on the table, as it has the tendency to almost blur into the background; and yet when it isn't there, the meal doesn't feel quite complete. I was born in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa and lived there until we immigrated to the States when I was 9. Known as "the pearl by the sea," Odessa is equal parts historical metropolitan city and beach town. When I look back on my childhood summers, I remember hot days of splashing in the sea with my sister, and being covered in sand for pretty much three months straight. I remember daily trips to the corner store with my friends to buy milky "plombir" ice cream. I remember teeny-tiny strawberries that were so good, it was as if the whole universe had conspired in their creation, as well as bright yellow corn that tasted like the earth. And of course, I remember this juicy, herby, tomato-cucumber salad. Back then, now going on 22 years ago, we ate locally and seasonally by default. We didn't have the vaguest concern about the distance that produce traveled to get to us, the word "organic," or anything remotely similar. My parents just bought what was available at the open-air bazaar each weekend, which meant that tomatoes and cucumbers were true summer delicacies. (My mom also pickled them for the winters.) This salad was one of the most delicious, and certainly one of the simplest things we'd have all season. The salad would accompany any and every meal, and on extra-hot days, it could be a meal on its own. The classic accompaniment is rye bread (aka "black bread"). The high point of the salad's journey? Dipping the dense, caraway-scented bread into the bottom of the empty salad bowl to soak up the salty tomato juices. This salad is such a simple concept that it feels almost silly to write about; most of the recipe is in the recipe title after all. But ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, I feel more compelled than ever to bring our traditions to light and memorialize our culture. These days, living here in Brooklyn, where I feel luckier than ever to be, we can have tomato-cucumber salad anytime, thanks to affordable and widely available imported produce. The vegetables we have year-round, however, are mostly tasteless; yet nonetheless, the salad persists. Whenever I go over to my parents' house for dinner, it's always part of the meal. (After two decades in the States, their feelings toward lettuce-based American salads are lukewarm at best.) In fact, even when there's no time or need to make a whole salad, you'd struggle to find a Ukrainian person who doesn't love a sliced cucumber and/or tomato on the side of basically any meal. It's like an accessory we just can't live without. Although nothing compares to the produce of my childhood memories, summertime tomatoes and cucumbers bought locally at a farmers' market or farm stand do come close. Since this salad is so minimal, I highly recommend seeking out the good seasonal stuff for it, even if it does cost a few extra bucks. After all, we all know that great ingredients require little effort to shine. Ingredients 1 medium cucumber or 2 mini cucumbers 2 medium tomatoes, cored and cut into thin wedges ½ medium red onion, thinly sliced into half moons ¼ cup chopped fresh dill 2 tablespoons unrefined Ukrainian sunflower oil (see Note) or extra-virgin olive oil ½ teaspoon salt Ground pepper to taste Directions Peel cucumber in alternating strips. Halve the cucumber lengthwise, then thinly slice on the diagonal. Combine the cucumber, tomatoes, onion, dill, oil, salt and pepper to taste in a large bowl. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 89 Calories 7g Fat 7g Carbs 1g Protein
Servings Per Recipe 6
Serving Size 1 cup
Calories 89
Total Carbohydrate 7g 3%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Total Sugars 4g
Protein 1g 2%
Total Fat 7g 9%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Vitamin A 635IU 13%
Vitamin C 12mg 13%
Vitamin E 1mg 4%
Folate 18mcg 5%
Vitamin K 18mcg 15%
Sodium 296mg 13%
Calcium 23mg 2%
Iron 1mg 6%
Magnesium 19mg 5%
Potassium 283mg 6% Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved