This Corn Salsa Tastes Better Than Chipotle's

Bring the flavors of your favorite salsa from restaurant to home with this copycat Chipotle corn salsa recipe. This smoky salsa can top tacos or burrito bowls or be served with chips for dipping. Don't forget to pair it with our Copycat Chipotle Chicken or our Copycat Chipotle Sofritas for a vegetarian spin.

Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 10

Ingredients
3 large ears corn, husked
2 1/2-inch-thick slices red onion
1 poblano pepper, halved and seeded
1 jalapeño pepper, halved and seeded, if desired
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 tablespoon avocado oil
½ teaspoon kosher salt

Directions
Preheat grill to medium-high. Oil the grill (see Tip). Grill corn, turning a few times, until charred in spots, 8 to 10 minutes. Grill onion, poblano and jalapeño, turning once, until charred in spots, 4 to 5 minutes. Cut corn from the cob and dice the onion and poblano. Finely chop the jalapeño. Transfer the vegetables to a medium bowl. Add cilantro, lime juice, oil and salt; stir to combine.

Tip
To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
44 Calories
2g Fat
7g Carbs
1g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 10
Serving Size 1/4 cup
Calories 44
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 7g 3%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Total Sugars 3g
Protein 1g 2%
Total Fat 2g 3%
Vitamin A 101IU 2%
Vitamin C 11mg 12%
Folate 16mcg 4%
Vitamin K 2mcg 2%
Sodium 101mg 4%
Calcium 4mg 0%
Magnesium 13mg 3%
Potassium 114mg 2%