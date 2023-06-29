This Corn Salsa Tastes Better Than Chipotle's

Bring the flavors of your favorite salsa from restaurant to home with this copycat Chipotle corn salsa recipe. This smoky salsa can top tacos or burrito bowls or be served with chips for dipping. Don't forget to pair it with our Copycat Chipotle Chicken or our Copycat Chipotle Sofritas for a vegetarian spin.

By
Carolyn Casner
Carolyn Casner

Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website.

Published on June 29, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a recipe photo of the Copycat Chipotle Corn Salsa
Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst
Active Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 3 large ears corn, husked

  • 2 1/2-inch-thick slices red onion

  • 1 poblano pepper, halved and seeded

  • 1 jalapeño pepper, halved and seeded, if desired

  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

  • 2 tablespoons lime juice

  • 1 tablespoon avocado oil

  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

  1. Preheat grill to medium-high.

  2. Oil the grill (see Tip). Grill corn, turning a few times, until charred in spots, 8 to 10 minutes. Grill onion, poblano and jalapeño, turning once, until charred in spots, 4 to 5 minutes.

  3. Cut corn from the cob and dice the onion and poblano. Finely chop the jalapeño. Transfer the vegetables to a medium bowl. Add cilantro, lime juice, oil and salt; stir to combine.

Tip

To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

44 Calories
2g Fat
7g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 10
Serving Size 1/4 cup
Calories 44
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 7g 3%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Total Sugars 3g
Protein 1g 2%
Total Fat 2g 3%
Vitamin A 101IU 2%
Vitamin C 11mg 12%
Folate 16mcg 4%
Vitamin K 2mcg 2%
Sodium 101mg 4%
Calcium 4mg 0%
Magnesium 13mg 3%
Potassium 114mg 2%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

