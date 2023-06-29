Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Tomato Recipes We'd Happily Eat This Ricotta-Tomato Toast for Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner Be the first to rate & review! This tomato toast features a creamy ricotta cheese spread and, of course, juicy ripe summer tomatoes. A serrated knife makes cutting thin slices of the heirloom tomatoes easier when they are on the softer side. If you have cherry tomatoes on hand, they will work well too, either sliced or blistered under the broiler. By Liv Dansky Liv Dansky Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 29, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Torie Cox, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¾ cup whole-milk ricotta cheese ½ cup coarsely chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish ¼ cup chopped fresh chives, plus more for garnish 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil plus 1 1/2 teaspoons, divided 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest 1 tablespoon lemon juice ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon pepper 4 (3/4-inch-thick) slices crusty whole-grain bread, toasted 2 small multicolored heirloom tomatoes, sliced 1/4-inch thick Directions Combine ricotta, basil, chives, 2 tablespoons oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a food processor; process until smooth, about 1 minute. Spread the mixture evenly over toast slices. Top with tomatoes; drizzle with the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil. Garnish with additional basil and chives before serving, if desired. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 259 Calories 16g Fat 19g Carbs 10g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 1 toast Calories 259 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 19g 7% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 5g Protein 10g 20% Total Fat 16g 21% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 24mg 8% Vitamin A 1563IU 31% Vitamin C 20mg 22% Vitamin D 5IU 1% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 52mcg 13% Vitamin K 39mcg 33% Sodium 444mg 19% Calcium 151mg 12% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 45mg 11% Potassium 414mg 9% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved