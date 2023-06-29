Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Pasta and Noodle Recipes Attention: These 25-Minute Peanut Noodles Are Seriously Good Be the first to rate & review! These super-quick peanut noodles are sure to find their way into your weeknight rotation. If you have a little more time on your hands, stir in wilted spinach or sautéed veggies for a colorful and nutritious pop. For some extra protein, top with grilled chicken. Garnish with crushed peanuts, if desired. By Liv Dansky Liv Dansky Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 29, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free High Fiber Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 8 ounces whole-wheat spaghetti ⅓ cup crunchy natural peanut butter ⅓ cup water 2 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice 1 tablespoon chile-garlic sauce 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil 2 teaspoons dark brown sugar ¾ cup thinly sliced scallions, plus more for garnish Directions Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add spaghetti and cook according to package directions. Drain and rinse under cold water. Meanwhile, whisk peanut butter, water, soy sauce, lime juice, chile-garlic sauce, sesame oil and brown sugar together in a large bowl until combined. Stir in scallions. Add the spaghetti to the peanut butter mixture; toss to coat. Divide among 4 bowls. Garnish with additional scallions, if desired. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 378 Calories 16g Fat 52g Carbs 13g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size about 1/2 cup Calories 378 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 52g 19% Dietary Fiber 7g 25% Total Sugars 6g Added Sugars 1g 2% Protein 13g 26% Total Fat 16g 21% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Vitamin A 191IU 4% Vitamin C 6mg 7% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 52mcg 13% Vitamin K 40mcg 33% Sodium 450mg 20% Calcium 46mg 4% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 77mg 18% Potassium 309mg 7% Zinc 2mg 18% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved