Attention: These 25-Minute Peanut Noodles Are Seriously Good

Be the first to rate & review!

These super-quick peanut noodles are sure to find their way into your weeknight rotation. If you have a little more time on your hands, stir in wilted spinach or sautéed veggies for a colorful and nutritious pop. For some extra protein, top with grilled chicken. Garnish with crushed peanuts, if desired.

By
Liv Dansky
Olivia Dansky headshot
Liv Dansky

Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Peanut Noodles
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen
Active Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free High Fiber Vegan Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces whole-wheat spaghetti

  • cup crunchy natural peanut butter

  • cup water

  • 2 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

  • 1 tablespoon chile-garlic sauce

  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

  • 2 teaspoons dark brown sugar

  • ¾ cup thinly sliced scallions, plus more for garnish

Directions

  1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add spaghetti and cook according to package directions. Drain and rinse under cold water.

  2. Meanwhile, whisk peanut butter, water, soy sauce, lime juice, chile-garlic sauce, sesame oil and brown sugar together in a large bowl until combined. Stir in scallions.

  3. Add the spaghetti to the peanut butter mixture; toss to coat. Divide among 4 bowls. Garnish with additional scallions, if desired.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

378 Calories
16g Fat
52g Carbs
13g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size about 1/2 cup
Calories 378
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 52g 19%
Dietary Fiber 7g 25%
Total Sugars 6g
Added Sugars 1g 2%
Protein 13g 26%
Total Fat 16g 21%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Vitamin A 191IU 4%
Vitamin C 6mg 7%
Vitamin E 2mg 13%
Folate 52mcg 13%
Vitamin K 40mcg 33%
Sodium 450mg 20%
Calcium 46mg 4%
Iron 3mg 17%
Magnesium 77mg 18%
Potassium 309mg 7%
Zinc 2mg 18%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
8239558.jpg
30 Summer Pasta Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less
a recipe photo of the Pasta alla Norma
Pasta alla Norma Is Like a Hug From Your Nonna
55 mins
a recipe photo of the Burrata Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes & Spinach
Burrata Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes & Spinach Is the Perfect Summer Dinner
30 mins
a recipe photo Sesame Peanut Noodles with Chicken & Zucchini
Sesame Peanut Noodles with Chicken & Zucchini
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Green Goddess Ricotta Pasta
Green Goddess Ricotta Pasta
20 mins
Italian wedding soup
3-Ingredient Pasta Dinners for When You Need a Meal in a Pinch
Stir-Fried Chinese Egg Noodles
Stir-Fried Chinese Egg Noodles
25 mins
a recipe photo of the Super Green Pasta served on a plate and topped with pine nuts and cheese
Super Green Pasta
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Shirataki Noodles with Feta and Tomato
30 Healthy Meals You Can Make in 30 Minutes
Cod Fish Tacos
30-Day High-Protein, Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Plan
3758969.jpg
Spicy Peanut Noodles with Edamame, Bell Pepper & Kohlrabi
30 mins
Lemongrass Shrimp & Noodle Bowl
Lemongrass Shrimp & Noodle Bowl
35 mins
3759145.jpg
Dan Dan Noodles with Seitan, Shiitake Mushrooms & Napa Cabbage
45 mins
plate full of fresh veggies
Noodle Bowl with Rainbow Veggies & Peanut Sauce
45 mins
a recipe photo of the Roasted Garlicky Cauliflower with Glass Noodles served on a plate
Roasted Garlicky Cauliflower with Glass Noodles
55 mins
Miso-Maple Salmon
36 Heart-Healthy Dinners You Can Make in 25 Minutes