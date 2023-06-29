Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes Healthy Shellfish Recipes Healthy Shrimp Recipes 15-Minute Pesto Shrimp Packs 27 Grams of Protein Be the first to rate & review! This versatile and quick pesto shrimp can be served alongside a hunk of crusty bread, over pasta or rice, or even used as a topping for pizza. Look for shrimp that are free from preservatives, which can alter the texture and add sodium to the dish. We like the brightness and fresh flavor of refrigerated pesto, but a homemade classic basil pesto will make the dish extra special. By Ali Ramee Ali Ramee Ali Ramee is a recipe developer and food stylist for Dotdash Meredith. A College of Charleston graduate with a communications major, Ali began her culinary career in the kitchens of chef Hugh Acheson in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. After an internship with America's Test Kitchen in Boston, Ali moved to San Francisco to continue her culinary education in some of the top tier restaurants in the city, like Flour & Water and Petit Crenn. Ali began working as a food stylist and recipe developer for the meal kit company Sun Basket before making the move to Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 29, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 ½ pounds large peeled, deveined raw shrimp 1 teaspoon no-salt-added Italian seasoning 1 pint grape tomatoes 2 cups loosely packed fresh basil leaves ½ cup refrigerated basil pesto Directions Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and Italian seasoning; cook, stirring often, until the shrimp are just cooked through and turn opaque, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer the shrimp to a plate. Wipe the pan clean. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the pan; heat over medium heat. Add tomatoes; cook, stirring occasionally and pressing the tomatoes down lightly with tongs or a wooden spoon, until the tomatoes begin to break down and juices are released, about 5 minutes. Add basil and return shrimp to the pan. Cook, stirring constantly, until the basil is wilted and the shrimp are warm, about 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in pesto. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 330 Calories 22g Fat 8g Carbs 27g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 1 cup Calories 330 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 8g 3% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 4g Protein 27g 54% Total Fat 22g 28% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 222mg 74% Vitamin A 1366IU 27% Vitamin C 11mg 12% Vitamin D 5IU 1% Vitamin E 3mg 22% Folate 47mcg 12% Vitamin K 29mcg 24% Sodium 446mg 19% Calcium 207mg 16% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 49mg 12% Potassium 392mg 8% Zinc 2mg 18% Vitamin B12 2mcg 83% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved