This Recipe for Parmesan-&-Herb-Crusted Zucchini Will Change Your Summer

This Parmesan-and-herb-crusted zucchini features a crispy crust of golden-brown baked cheese in every bite. This easy side dish is perfect paired with chicken, burgers or steak. To make it a stand-alone appetizer, using a toothpick, skewer each slice with a bocconcini (small mozzarella ball) and serve with marinara for dipping.

By
Carolyn Casner
Carolyn Casner

Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Parmesan & Herb Crusted Zucchini
Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • ½ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese or Italian cheese blend

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil plus 1 teaspoon, divided

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme, plus more for garnish

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon ground pepper

  • 2 medium zucchini, sliced into 1/2-inch-thick coins (1 pound)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F.

  2. Stir Parmesan, 1 tablespoon oil, butter, thyme, salt and pepper together in a small bowl.

  3. Toss zucchini and the remaining 1 teaspoon oil together in a medium bowl. Spread about ¼ teaspoon cheese mixture on 1 side of each zucchini slice; place cheese-side down on a large rimmed baking sheet.

  4. Roast until the zucchini are tender and the bottoms are golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Garnish with thyme, if desired.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

126 Calories
11g Fat
4g Carbs
5g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size about 2/3 cup
Calories 126
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 4g 1%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 5g 10%
Total Fat 11g 14%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Cholesterol 15mg 5%
Vitamin A 382IU 8%
Vitamin C 18mg 20%
Vitamin D 2IU 1%
Vitamin E 1mg 4%
Folate 25mcg 6%
Vitamin K 5mcg 4%
Sodium 323mg 14%
Calcium 143mg 11%
Iron 1mg 6%
Magnesium 23mg 5%
Potassium 270mg 6%
Zinc 1mg 9%

