This Recipe for Parmesan-&-Herb-Crusted Zucchini Will Change Your Summer

This Parmesan-and-herb-crusted zucchini features a crispy crust of golden-brown baked cheese in every bite. This easy side dish is perfect paired with chicken, burgers or steak. To make it a stand-alone appetizer, using a toothpick, skewer each slice with a bocconcini (small mozzarella ball) and serve with marinara for dipping.

By Carolyn Casner

Published on June 28, 2023

Active Time: 20 mins
Total Time: 20 mins
Servings: 4

Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Sesame-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian

Ingredients

½ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese or Italian cheese blend
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil plus 1 teaspoon, divided
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted
1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme, plus more for garnish
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground pepper
2 medium zucchini, sliced into 1/2-inch-thick coins (1 pound)

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Stir Parmesan, 1 tablespoon oil, butter, thyme, salt and pepper together in a small bowl.

Toss zucchini and the remaining 1 teaspoon oil together in a medium bowl.

Spread about ¼ teaspoon cheese mixture on 1 side of each zucchini slice; place cheese-side down on a large rimmed baking sheet.

Roast until the zucchini are tender and the bottoms are golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Garnish with thyme, if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
126 Calories
11g Fat
4g Carbs
5g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size about 2/3 cup
Calories 126
Total Carbohydrate 4g 1%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 5g 10%
Total Fat 11g 14%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Cholesterol 15mg 5%
Vitamin A 382IU 8%
Vitamin C 18mg 20%
Vitamin D 2IU 1%
Vitamin E 1mg 4%
Folate 25mcg 6%
Vitamin K 5mcg 4%
Sodium 323mg 14%
Calcium 143mg 11%
Iron 1mg 6%
Magnesium 23mg 5%
Potassium 270mg 6%
Zinc 1mg 9%