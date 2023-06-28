Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fruit Recipes Healthy Peach Recipes Peach Pie in a Peach Be the first to rate & review! These individual peach pies make the most out of the sweet and floral flavor of fresh summer peaches. For the best results, use freestone peaches, as their flesh separates easily from the pit. Freestone peaches are readily available around mid-June through the later summer months. If the pit is hard to remove, you have a clingstone peach on your hands. These early-season peaches are juicy and flavorful and will work too, but the pit will need to be removed carefully with a small knife. Got leftover pie dough? Refreeze it for later use or sprinkle it with cinnamon sugar, roll it up, slice and bake for pinwheel cookies, or use it to make empanadas. Top these pies with whipped cream, if desired. By Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 28, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 firm but ripe peaches ¼ cup apple cider 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons granulated sugar ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon Pinch of salt 1 teaspoon lemon juice ½ teaspoon vanilla extract 1 9-inch refrigerated pie crust or frozen pie crust, thawed Cooking spray Coarse sugar (optional) Directions Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil. Cut peaches in half crosswise. Remove and discard pits. Use a melon baller or small spoon to scoop out the peach flesh, leaving an 1/8-inch-thick shell. Chop the peach flesh into small pieces. Combine the chopped peaches, cider, flour, sugar, cinnamon and salt in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until the peaches are soft and the liquid is thick and bubbly, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in lemon juice and vanilla. Place the peach halves on the prepared baking sheet. Divide the filling among the peach shells. Unroll pie crust on a clean work surface. Using a 3- to 3½-inch cookie cutter, cut 4 circles from the pastry. Score an X in the center of each circle; place 1 circle atop each peach half. Crimp the edges with a fork. Lightly coat the crust with cooking spray; sprinkle with coarse sugar, if desired. Bake until the crust is golden, 20 to 25 minutes. Equipment: 3- to 3½-inch cookie cutter Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 604 Calories 35g Fat 73g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 1 peach half Calories 604 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 73g 27% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 10g Added Sugars 2g 4% Protein 6g 12% Total Fat 35g 45% Saturated Fat 13g 65% Vitamin A 245IU 5% Vitamin C 5mg 6% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 9mcg 2% Vitamin K 2mcg 2% Sodium 738mg 32% Calcium 6mg 0% Magnesium 7mg 2% Potassium 147mg 3% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved