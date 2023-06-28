Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Squash Recipes Healthy Zucchini Recipes 5-Ingredient Zucchini-Feta Roll-Ups Be the first to rate & review! These zucchini-feta roll-ups are a quick and easy appetizer to pull together, and the recipe is easily doubled (or tripled!) for a larger gathering. You can use summer squash in addition to the zucchini for a pop of yellow color. They are plenty flavorful on their own, but they can also be served with marinara sauce or pesto for dipping. By Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 28, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 tablespoon lemon zest 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning ¼ teaspoon garlic powder ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper 1 5-ounce block feta cheese, cut into 16 cubes (1-1½-inch) Cooking spray 1 medium zucchini (6 ounces) Directions Stir oil, lemon zest, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and crushed red pepper together in a medium bowl. Add feta cubes; gently toss to coat. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil and coat with cooking spray. Using a mandoline or vegetable peeler, cut zucchini lengthwise into 16 strips. Working on a clean cutting board, place 1 feta cube at 1 end of a zucchini slice. Roll tightly and place seam-side down on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining feta and zucchini strips. Lightly coat the tops of the zucchini rolls with cooking spray. Position oven rack 4 inches from broiler. Preheat to High. Broil the zucchini rolls, rotating the pan once, until browned and bubbling, 3 to 6 minutes. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 148 Calories 13g Fat 6g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 4 rolls Calories 148 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 6g 2% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 1g Protein 7g 14% Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 13mg 4% Vitamin A 396IU 8% Vitamin C 11mg 12% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 12mcg 3% Vitamin K 2mcg 2% Sodium 442mg 19% Calcium 135mg 10% Magnesium 9mg 2% Potassium 165mg 4% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved