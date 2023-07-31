Roasted Zucchini with Parmesan & Lemon Is As Simple As It Gets

Nutrition Notes

Is Zucchini Healthy?

This simple, unassuming squash is loaded with nutrients. You'll get 26% Daily Value of vitamin C, 13% DV of folate, 10% DV of potassium and 2 grams of fiber in just 1 cup of zucchini. It's also low in carbs, so if you're watching your carb intake, zucchini is a great choice.

Does Parmesan Cheese Have Lactose?

While Parmesan cheese does have some lactose, it is a negligible amount and is usually well-tolerated by those who need to watch their lactose intake.

Is This Recipe Vegan?

Because we use Parmesan cheese, as is, this recipe is not vegan—but it is vegetarian. Look for vegetarian Parmesan cheese, which is made without rennet. To make it vegan, feel free to substitute with vegan Parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Can I Use Dried Oregano Instead of Fresh?

Absolutely! If you don't have fresh oregano on hand, you can use 1 teaspoon of dried oregano instead.

Would This Recipe Work with Other Vegetables?

Summer squash would work perfectly here! You can also try this recipe with carrots, Brussels sprouts, broccoli or cauliflower. Be sure to cut the vegetables into bite-size pieces so that they cook quickly and evenly.

What's the Difference Between Grated and Shredded Parmesan?

The difference between grated and shredded Parmesan is the texture and consistency. Grated Parmesan has a fine, powdery texture, while shredded Parmesan consists of longer, thinner strips. You can use shredded Parmesan cheese if that's what you have on hand, but the dish will have a thicker crust after baking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do You Need to Peel Zucchini?

No, there's no need to peel the zucchini! When shopping for zucchini, look for those that are firm to the touch, with smooth and vibrant green skin. Avoid zucchini with dents or gashes. Before cooking, be sure to wash the zucchini well and scrub off any dirt.

Should You Salt Zucchini Before Cooking?

Salting zucchini helps draw out excess moisture, preventing the zucchini from getting too watery during cooking. This is especially useful when making zucchini noodles or zucchini casseroles. It's not necessary to salt the zucchini for this recipe, though. We use small zucchini, which have less water content than larger ones.

How Do You Make Zucchini Less Soggy?

Make sure not to overcrowd the large rimmed baking sheet with zucchini. The zucchini slices should be arranged in a single layer to allow the air to circulate around them. This helps the zucchini brown and crisp evenly. Positioning the rack in the upper third of the oven also helps with browning and roasting quickly because heat rises from the bottom of the oven and collects at the top.Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez