Roasted Zucchini with Parmesan & Lemon Is As Simple As It Gets 5.0 (1) This roasted zucchini is seasoned with baked cheese and an herb and crushed red pepper paste that elevates the mild, sweet flavor of the zucchini. Don't forget to garnish the roasted zucchini with the bits of frico— the crispy cheese pieces that brown on the baking sheet. They give this simple side dish an extra-savory flavor. If you have summer squash on hand, it works well here too. Published on July 31, 2023 EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Nutrition Notes Is Zucchini Healthy? This simple, unassuming squash is loaded with nutrients. You'll get 26% Daily Value of vitamin C, 13% DV of folate, 10% DV of potassium and 2 grams of fiber in just 1 cup of zucchini. It's also low in carbs, so if you're watching your carb intake, zucchini is a great choice. Does Parmesan Cheese Have Lactose? While Parmesan cheese does have some lactose, it is a negligible amount and is usually well-tolerated by those who need to watch their lactose intake. Is This Recipe Vegan? Because we use Parmesan cheese, as is, this recipe is not vegan—but it is vegetarian. Look for vegetarian Parmesan cheese, which is made without rennet. To make it vegan, feel free to substitute with vegan Parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast. Tips from the Test Kitchen Can I Use Dried Oregano Instead of Fresh? Absolutely! If you don't have fresh oregano on hand, you can use 1 teaspoon of dried oregano instead. Would This Recipe Work with Other Vegetables? Summer squash would work perfectly here! You can also try this recipe with carrots, Brussels sprouts, broccoli or cauliflower. Be sure to cut the vegetables into bite-size pieces so that they cook quickly and evenly. What's the Difference Between Grated and Shredded Parmesan? The difference between grated and shredded Parmesan is the texture and consistency. Grated Parmesan has a fine, powdery texture, while shredded Parmesan consists of longer, thinner strips. You can use shredded Parmesan cheese if that's what you have on hand, but the dish will have a thicker crust after baking. Frequently Asked Questions Do You Need to Peel Zucchini? No, there's no need to peel the zucchini! When shopping for zucchini, look for those that are firm to the touch, with smooth and vibrant green skin. Avoid zucchini with dents or gashes. Before cooking, be sure to wash the zucchini well and scrub off any dirt. Should You Salt Zucchini Before Cooking? Salting zucchini helps draw out excess moisture, preventing the zucchini from getting too watery during cooking. This is especially useful when making zucchini noodles or zucchini casseroles. It's not necessary to salt the zucchini for this recipe, though. We use small zucchini, which have less water content than larger ones. How Do You Make Zucchini Less Soggy? Make sure not to overcrowd the large rimmed baking sheet with zucchini. The zucchini slices should be arranged in a single layer to allow the air to circulate around them. This helps the zucchini brown and crisp evenly. Positioning the rack in the upper third of the oven also helps with browning and roasting quickly because heat rises from the bottom of the oven and collects at the top.Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano 1 teaspoon granulated garlic 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest, plus wedges for serving ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper ¼ teaspoon salt 5 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, divided 4 small zucchini (about 1 1/2 pounds total), sliced into 1/2-inch-thick rounds 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley Directions Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 425°F. Combine oil, oregano, garlic, lemon zest, crushed red pepper, salt and 2 tablespoons Parmesan in a large bowl; stir until a paste forms. Add zucchini; toss to coat. Arrange in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Top with the remaining 3 tablespoons Parmesan. Bake until the cheese is browned on top and the zucchini is tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with lemon wedges. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 129 Calories 10g Fat 7g Carbs 5g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 3/4 cup Calories 129 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 7g 3% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 4g Protein 5g 10% Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 8mg 3% Vitamin A 603IU 12% Vitamin C 32mg 36% Vitamin D 2IU 1% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 41mcg 10% Vitamin K 27mcg 23% Sodium 319mg 14% Calcium 109mg 8% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 34mg 8% Potassium 463mg 10% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. 