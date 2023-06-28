Love Loaded Baked Potatoes? You'll Love Our Smashed & Loaded Zucchini

Everything bagel seasoning makes these zucchini bites—the onion, garlic and nutty sesame seeds complement tangy sour cream, Cheddar cheese, bacon and chives just like a classic loaded baked potato. Salting the zucchini and wicking away liquid with paper towels helps the slices brown in the oven, as does keeping them toward the edges of the baking sheet while they roast.

By
Marianne Williams
Marianne Williams has been a test kitchen professional for Dotdash Meredith since 2016. Her recipes have been featured in many publications, including Food & Wine, Real Simple, Southern Living, Health, Rachael Ray and other print and digital brands.

Published on June 28, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a recipe photo of the Smashed Loaded Zucchini
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Torie Cox, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 large zucchini (about 12 oz. each), sliced into 3/4-inch-thick rounds

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

  • ¼ cup sour cream

  • 1 teaspoon no-salt-added everything bagel seasoning

  • cup finely shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese

  • 2 slices bacon, cooked and finely chopped

  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced fresh chives

Directions

  1. Toss zucchini and salt together in a large bowl. Transfer the zucchini to a colander; place the colander over the bowl. Let drain until water has released from the zucchini, 30 minutes to 1 hour.

  2. Position a rack in the top third of the oven; preheat to 475°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with paper towels; arrange the drained zucchini in a single layer on the paper towels. Top with additional paper towels; firmly press down to dry the zucchini.

  3. Discard the paper towels. Drizzle oil over the zucchini; toss to coat. Arrange the zucchini slices along the edges of the baking sheet. Bake until browned in spots on the bottom, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven (do not turn oven off). Flip the zucchini; arrange in a single layer on a work surface lined with paper towels. Let cool for 5 minutes.

  4. Meanwhile, stir together sour cream and everything seasoning in a small bowl.

  5. Using the bottom of a measuring cup, gently smash each zucchini round to about 1/2-inch thickness. Using a spatula, return the smashed zucchini to the baking sheet. Sprinkle evenly with cheese. Bake until the cheese has melted, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a platter; top with the sour cream mixture, bacon and chives. Serve immediately.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

166 Calories
12g Fat
6g Carbs
7g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size about 5 zucchini rounds
Calories 166
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 6g 2%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Total Sugars 4g
Protein 7g 14%
Total Fat 12g 15%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Cholesterol 28mg 9%
Vitamin A 608IU 12%
Vitamin C 30mg 33%
Vitamin E 1mg 4%
Folate 40mcg 10%
Vitamin K 11mcg 9%
Sodium 339mg 15%
Calcium 151mg 12%
Iron 1mg 6%
Magnesium 29mg 7%
Potassium 433mg 9%
Zinc 1mg 9%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

