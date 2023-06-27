Healthy Recipes Healthy Salad Recipes Healthy Vegetable Salad Recipes Healthy Cucumber Salad Recipes Cucumber Chickpea Salad with Feta & Lemon Is a Fresh & Tangy Lunch Idea Be the first to rate & review! This cucumber chickpea salad with feta and lemon is tangy and refreshing. You can enjoy it on its own or toss it with greens for an easy lunch or dinner. We love the grassy flavor of dill, but another fresh herb like oregano, parsley or chives will work well in its place. By Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 27, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons lemon juice ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground pepper 1 15-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed 2 cups diced cucumber ⅓ cup crumbled feta cheese ¼ cup finely chopped red onion ¼ cup diced red bell pepper 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill Directions Stir oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper together in a large bowl. Add chickpeas, cucumber, feta, red onion, bell pepper and dill; toss to coat. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 183 Calories 11g Fat 15g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size generous 1 cup Calories 183 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 15g 5% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 2g Protein 6g 12% Total Fat 11g 15% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 11mg 4% Vitamin A 427IU 9% Vitamin C 18mg 20% Vitamin D 2IU 1% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 41mcg 10% Vitamin K 6mcg 5% Sodium 483mg 21% Calcium 103mg 8% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 35mg 8% Potassium 259mg 6% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved