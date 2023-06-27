Cucumber Chickpea Salad with Feta & Lemon Is a Fresh & Tangy Lunch Idea

This cucumber chickpea salad with feta and lemon is tangy and refreshing. You can enjoy it on its own or toss it with greens for an easy lunch or dinner. We love the grassy flavor of dill, but another fresh herb like oregano, parsley or chives will work well in its place.

By
Carolyn Casner
Carolyn Casner

Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website.

Published on June 27, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a recipe photo of the Cucumber Chickpea Salad with Feta & Lemon
Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon ground pepper

  • 1 15-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed

  • 2 cups diced cucumber

  • cup crumbled feta cheese

  • ¼ cup finely chopped red onion

  • ¼ cup diced red bell pepper

  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Directions

  1. Stir oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper together in a large bowl. Add chickpeas, cucumber, feta, red onion, bell pepper and dill; toss to coat.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

183 Calories
11g Fat
15g Carbs
6g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size generous 1 cup
Calories 183
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 15g 5%
Dietary Fiber 4g 14%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 6g 12%
Total Fat 11g 15%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 11mg 4%
Vitamin A 427IU 9%
Vitamin C 18mg 20%
Vitamin D 2IU 1%
Vitamin E 1mg 9%
Folate 41mcg 10%
Vitamin K 6mcg 5%
Sodium 483mg 21%
Calcium 103mg 8%
Iron 1mg 6%
Magnesium 35mg 8%
Potassium 259mg 6%
Zinc 1mg 9%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

