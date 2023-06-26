Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fruit Recipes Healthy Apple Recipes These Apple & Brie Upside-Down Tarts Are the Easiest Thing You'll Ever Bake Be the first to rate & review! These apple-and-Brie puff pastries take the fuss out of making a party-worthy appetizer by layering the ingredients upside down, molding the puff pastry over the filling, then inverting them after they're done baking. A sprinkle or sprig of fresh thyme completes the look of this easy appetizer. Brown mustard is tangy and slightly sweet, but whole-grain mustard will work well too. By Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 26, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Nut-Free Sesame-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 6 tablespoons spicy brown mustard 1 large Honeycrisp apple or other sweet apple, cut into 24 thin slices 12 thin slices Brie cheese, divided (2.5 ounces) 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, plus more for garnish 1 sheet puff pastry, thawed and cut into 6 equal pieces 1 large egg, beaten Directions Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread 1 teaspoon mustard in each of 6 evenly spaced areas on the baking sheet. Top each smear of mustard with 4 shingled apple slices. Top each apple pile with 2 slices Brie; sprinkle each pile with thyme. Roll out puff pastry pieces to fit over the filling, (about 4-inch squares). Press the puff pastry pieces around each filling mound; the edges should be touching the parchment. Brush the tops with egg. Bake until nicely browned, 20 to 25 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Invert the pastries and garnish with thyme, if desired. Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Equipment: Parchment paper Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 231 Calories 14g Fat 23g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size 1 pastry Calories 231 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 23g 9% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 5g Protein 6g 12% Total Fat 14g 18% Saturated Fat 7g 36% Cholesterol 27mg 9% Vitamin A 132IU 3% Vitamin C 2mg 3% Vitamin D 6IU 1% Vitamin E 0mg 1% Folate 11mcg 3% Vitamin K 1mcg 1% Sodium 271mg 12% Calcium 28mg 2% Iron 1mg 7% Magnesium 5mg 1% Potassium 66mg 1% Zinc 0mg 4% Vitamin B12 0mcg 8% Omega 3 0g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved