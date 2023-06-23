Healthy Recipes Healthy Salad Recipes Healthy Pasta Salad Recipes This Elote-Inspired Pasta Salad Is Sure to Be the Star of Your Next Potluck Be the first to rate & review! This zesty pasta salad draws inspiration from the flavors of elote—Mexican grilled corn on the cob that's smothered in a creamy mayo-based sauce and sprinkled with chili powder, cotija cheese and lime. Corn kernels blister in the hot pan and a sprinkle of smoked paprika brings out the flavor. If you can't find cotija cheese, grated Parmesan is a good substitute. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 23, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Anna Kelly, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Heart Healthy Nut-Free Sesame-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 6 ounces small whole-wheat pasta such as reginetti or elbows (about 2 1/2 cups) 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 3 cups fresh corn kernels (from 4 to 5 ears) or thawed frozen corn kernels 4 tablespoons crema Mexicana or sour cream 4 tablespoons light mayonnaise ½ teaspoon grated lime zest 1 tablespoon lime juice ½ teaspoon salt 1 small clove garlic, grated 4 tablespoons crumbled cotija cheese, divided 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, divided ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika, divided Directions Bring a large pot of water to a boil; cook pasta according to package directions. Drain thoroughly; spread in an even layer on a baking sheet to cool. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn; cook, undisturbed, until blistered, about 2 minutes. Stir and spread into an even layer; cook, stirring every 2 minutes, until charred in many spots, about 4 minutes. Transfer to the baking sheet with the pasta. Let cool to room temperature, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, combine crema (or sour cream), mayonnaise, lime zest, lime juice, salt, garlic, 2 tablespoons cotija, 1 tablespoon cilantro and 1/8 teaspoon paprika together in a large bowl; whisk until well combined. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the crema mixture in a small bowl. Add the pasta-corn mixture to the remaining crema mixture in the large bowl; toss to combine. Transfer to a platter or bowl. Drizzle with the reserved 2 tablespoons crema mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining 2 tablespoons cotija, 1 tablespoon cilantro and 1/8 teaspoon paprika. Originally appeared: EatignWell.com, June 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 246 Calories 10g Fat 36g Carbs 8g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size generous 3/4 cup Calories 246 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 36g 13% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 6g Protein 8g 16% Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 14mg 5% Vitamin A 314IU 6% Vitamin C 6mg 7% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 35mcg 9% Vitamin K 19mcg 16% Sodium 336mg 15% Calcium 70mg 5% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 50mg 12% Potassium 240mg 5% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved