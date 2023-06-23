This Elote-Inspired Pasta Salad Is Sure to Be the Star of Your Next Potluck

Be the first to rate & review!

This zesty pasta salad draws inspiration from the flavors of elote—Mexican grilled corn on the cob that's smothered in a creamy mayo-based sauce and sprinkled with chili powder, cotija cheese and lime. Corn kernels blister in the hot pan and a sprinkle of smoked paprika brings out the flavor. If you can't find cotija cheese, grated Parmesan is a good substitute.

By
Julia Levy
Julia Levy
Julia Levy

Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Elote-Inspired Pasta Salad
Photo: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Anna Kelly, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetes Appropriate Heart Healthy Nut-Free Sesame-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces small whole-wheat pasta such as reginetti or elbows (about 2 1/2 cups)

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

  • 3 cups fresh corn kernels (from 4 to 5 ears) or thawed frozen corn kernels

  • 4 tablespoons crema Mexicana or sour cream

  • 4 tablespoons light mayonnaise

  • ½ teaspoon grated lime zest

  • 1 tablespoon lime juice

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • 1 small clove garlic, grated

  • 4 tablespoons crumbled cotija cheese, divided

  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, divided

  • ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika, divided

Directions

  1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil; cook pasta according to package directions. Drain thoroughly; spread in an even layer on a baking sheet to cool.

  2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn; cook, undisturbed, until blistered, about 2 minutes. Stir and spread into an even layer; cook, stirring every 2 minutes, until charred in many spots, about 4 minutes. Transfer to the baking sheet with the pasta. Let cool to room temperature, about 15 minutes.

  3. Meanwhile, combine crema (or sour cream), mayonnaise, lime zest, lime juice, salt, garlic, 2 tablespoons cotija, 1 tablespoon cilantro and 1/8 teaspoon paprika together in a large bowl; whisk until well combined. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the crema mixture in a small bowl. Add the pasta-corn mixture to the remaining crema mixture in the large bowl; toss to combine. Transfer to a platter or bowl. Drizzle with the reserved 2 tablespoons crema mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining 2 tablespoons cotija, 1 tablespoon cilantro and 1/8 teaspoon paprika.

Originally appeared: EatignWell.com, June 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

246 Calories
10g Fat
36g Carbs
8g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Serving Size generous 3/4 cup
Calories 246
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 36g 13%
Dietary Fiber 4g 14%
Total Sugars 6g
Protein 8g 16%
Total Fat 10g 13%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 14mg 5%
Vitamin A 314IU 6%
Vitamin C 6mg 7%
Vitamin E 1mg 4%
Folate 35mcg 9%
Vitamin K 19mcg 16%
Sodium 336mg 15%
Calcium 70mg 5%
Iron 1mg 6%
Magnesium 50mg 12%
Potassium 240mg 5%
Zinc 1mg 9%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Pasta alla Norma
Pasta alla Norma Is Like a Hug From Your Nonna
55 mins
a recipe photo of the Blistered Shishito Peppers
Blistered Shishito Peppers
15 mins
a recipe photo of the Creamy Macaroni and Cheese with Corn
Creamy Mac & Cheese with Corn
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Cashew, Chickpea & Avocado Salad with Coriander-Mint-Shallot Vinaigrette
Cashew, Chickpea & Pasta Salad with Cilantro-Mint-Shallot Vinaigrette
30 mins
Mexican-Style Corn on the Cob on white serving plate
Make Cilantro-Lime Corn on the Cob in an Air Fryer
20 mins
Garlic-Butter Cabbage Wedges on a sheet pan
13 New Veggie Side Dishes in Three Steps or Less
a recipe photo of the Steak Sandwiches
Steak Sandwiches
25 mins
a recipe photo of the Copycat Chick-Fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich served on a plate
Copycat Chick-fil-A Fried Cauliflower Sandwich
8 hrs 55 mins
7968948.jpg
Esquites (Mexican Corn)
20 mins
a recipe photo of the Chicken Tortilla Soup
Best Chicken Tortilla Soup
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Easy Meatloaf
Easy Meatloaf
1 hr 30 mins
a recipe photo of the Slow-Cooker Thai Chile & Corn Chowder
Slow-Cooker Thai Chile & Corn Chowder
4 hrs 30 mins
a recipe photo of the Roasted Carrots with Lemon & Dill
Roasted Carrots with Lemon & Dill
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Massaged Cabbage and Kale Salad with Grapefruit Blood Oranges and Candied Pistachios
Massaged Cabbage & Kale Salad with Grapefruit, Blood Orange & Candied Pistachios
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Vegetarian Baked Ziti in a pan
Vegetarian Baked Ziti
1 hr 15 mins
a recipe photo of the Sheet Pan Portobello Fajitas served on a plate
Sheet-Pan Portobello Fajitas
1 hr 10 mins