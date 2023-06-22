These No-Sugar-Added Frozen Strawberry Piña Coladas Are Always a Good Idea

This frozen strawberry piña colada is super fresh and fruity with just the right amount of sweetness for a cocktail. Use a pineapple-flavored rum that uses 100% juice to avoid excess added sugars like we do here. You can use store-bought frozen pineapple, or if you have a perfectly ripe fresh pineapple on your hands, you can cut and freeze it instead (reserve a few fresh spears for garnish). To freeze pineapple, peel off the skin with a sharp knife and slice the fruit into 1-inch chunks. Freeze in a single layer on a small baking sheet or large plate to prevent the pieces from sticking together.

By
Julia Levy
Julia Levy
Julia Levy

Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Frozen Strawberry Piña Colada
Photo: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Anna Kelly, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman
Active Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups frozen pineapple chunks

  • ½ cup frozen whole strawberries

  • ½ cup well-shaken coconut milk

  • ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons pineapple-flavored rum (such as Don Q)

  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

  • Fresh pineapple spears for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. Place pineapple chunks, strawberries, coconut milk, pineapple rum and lime juice in a blender; process until smooth, about 1 minute. Divide between 2 glasses; garnish each with a pineapple spear, if desired. Serve immediately.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

200 Calories
1g Fat
23g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Serving Size about 1 cup
Calories 200
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 23g 8%
Dietary Fiber 3g 11%
Total Sugars 5g
Protein 1g 2%
Total Fat 1g 1%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Vitamin A 146IU 3%
Vitamin C 66mg 73%
Vitamin D 30IU 8%
Folate 7mcg 2%
Vitamin K 1mcg 1%
Sodium 13mg 1%
Calcium 32mg 2%
Iron 1mg 6%
Magnesium 15mg 4%
Potassium 74mg 2%
Vitamin B12 1mcg 42%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

