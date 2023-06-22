Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Corn Recipes Hot Honey Corn Salad Is the Perfect Summer Side Be the first to rate & review! Sweet corn combines with hot honey for a nice overall balance of hot and sweet flavors in this delicious summer side dish. Serve this easy salad alongside grilled chicken or steak, or ditch the greens on the bottom and enjoy the corn mixture as a taco or burrito bowl topping. By Marianne Williams Marianne Williams Marianne Williams has been a test kitchen professional for Dotdash Meredith since 2016. Her recipes have been featured in many publications, including Food & Wine, Real Simple, Southern Living, Health, Rachael Ray and other print and digital brands. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 22, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Torie Cox, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ½ tablespoons cider vinegar 1 tablespoon honey 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper ¼ teaspoon ground pepper, divided 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 3 cups fresh corn kernels (from 3 medium ears) 1 cup chopped bell pepper (any color) ⅓ cup finely chopped red onion ¼ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro, plus torn cilantro leaves for garnish ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese 4 cups mixed salad greens Directions Whisk vinegar, honey, mustard, salt, cayenne and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Gradually add oil in a steady stream, whisking constantly, until smooth and combined. Toss corn, bell pepper, onion, cilantro and feta together in a large bowl. Add 1/4 cup of the dressing; toss to coat. Place 1 cup greens in each of 4 shallow bowls; drizzle evenly with the remaining dressing. Spoon a heaping 3/4 cup corn salad into each bowl; sprinkle with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Garnish with cilantro leaves, if desired. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 248 Calories 14g Fat 30g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size about 3/4 cup corn salad & 1 cup greens Calories 248 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 30g 11% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 14g Added Sugars 4g 8% Protein 6g 12% Total Fat 14g 18% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 6mg 2% Vitamin A 2286IU 46% Vitamin C 61mg 68% Vitamin D 1IU 0% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 101mcg 25% Vitamin K 6mcg 5% Sodium 267mg 12% Calcium 61mg 5% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 55mg 13% Potassium 502mg 11% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved