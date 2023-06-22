Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Cauliflower Recipes No Lie: This Popcorn Cauliflower Tastes Better Than Popcorn Chicken Be the first to rate & review! In this vegetarian spin on popcorn chicken, caramelized cauliflower gets a crunchy, savory pretzel-pecan coating for an irresistible family-friendly dinner. Serve this popcorn cauliflower straight from the oven with your favorite dipping sauce and a side of crunchy coleslaw. By Hilary Meyer Hilary Meyer Hilary Meyer is a freelance recipe developer, tester and content creator. She has a bachelor's degree in anthropology from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a Culinary Arts degree from the New England Culinary Institute. Hilary started working in the EatingWell test kitchen in 2006 before becoming an editor. She left for New York City in 2014, but eventually returned home to Vermont where she belongs. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 22, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Canola or avocado oil cooking spray 3 ounces pretzel sticks (about 22), broken into pieces ⅓ cup pecans 2 large egg whites 2 tablespoons water 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1 teaspoon garlic powder 4 cups 1-inch cauliflower florets ¼ teaspoon kosher salt ½ cup dipping sauce for serving, such as honey mustard, ranch dressing and/or ketchup Directions Preheat oven to 450°F. Thoroughly coat a wire rack with cooking spray; set on a foil-lined baking sheet. Combine pretzels and pecans in a food processor; pulse until evenly chopped. Transfer to a shallow dish. Whisk egg whites, water, mustard and garlic powder in a second shallow dish. Add cauliflower in batches and turn to coat, then dredge in the pecan mixture, turning to coat evenly. Shake off excess. (Discard any remaining egg and pecan mixture.) Arrange the cauliflower in a single layer on the prepared rack; thoroughly coat the cauliflower with cooking spray. Bake until the cauliflower is tender and the crust is golden, 20 to 25 minutes. Sprinkle with salt. Serve with dipping sauce(s), if desired. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 125 Calories 5g Fat 16g Carbs 5g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size 2/3 cup Calories 125 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 16g 6% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 2g Protein 5g 10% Total Fat 5g 6% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Vitamin A 3IU 0% Vitamin C 35mg 39% Folate 43mcg 11% Vitamin K 11mcg 9% Sodium 359mg 16% Calcium 21mg 2% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 19mg 5% Potassium 305mg 6% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved