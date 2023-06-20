This Peach Baked Oatmeal Tastes Like Dessert for Breakfast

Nutrition Notes

Is Baked Oatmeal Good for Managing Diabetes?

There is lots of evidence suggesting that fiber can help manage blood sugar. And beta glucan, the soluble fiber found in oats, has been shown to be especially helpful by preventing blood sugar spikes following a meal. With that said, everyone's body is different, so if you do find that your blood sugar is spiking following a serving of baked oatmeal or that you're not satisfied long enough after eating it, add some protein to your meal, like eggs, nuts or plain yogurt or kefir.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

I Don't Have Coconut Oil, Can I Use Something Else?

If you don't have coconut oil, you can use ghee, grapeseed oil or avocado oil.

Why Are My Baked Oats Runny?

To avoid runny baked oats, make sure to bake this until set, which will take about 40 minutes. It's also important to allow it to cool for at least 10 minutes or up to 2 hours, which will help set the oats before serving.

I'm Allergic to Nuts, Can I Use a Different Kind of Milk?

Yes, you can use any type of milk. If you're using plant-based milk, make sure that it's plain and unsweetened. Using a different milk, or one with flavorings and sweeteners, will change the flavor and nutritional profile of the recipe.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Use Frozen Peaches for Baked Oatmeal? Do I Need to Thaw Them?

Yes, you can use frozen peaches! There's no need to thaw them.

How Do You Serve Peach Baked Oatmeal?

Serve peach baked oatmeal with a dollop of plain yogurt and a sprinkle of chopped nuts, like walnuts, pecans or almonds.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez