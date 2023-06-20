This Peach Baked Oatmeal Tastes Like Dessert for Breakfast

There's nothing like this peach baked oatmeal to fill you up in the morning! This brunch-ready version includes brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, a hint of nutmeg and orange juice and zest. You can swap out the peaches for another fruit if you prefer.

By
Liv Dansky
Olivia Dansky headshot
Liv Dansky

Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines

Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Gluten-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian

Nutrition Notes

Is Baked Oatmeal Good for Managing Diabetes?

There is lots of evidence suggesting that fiber can help manage blood sugar. And beta glucan, the soluble fiber found in oats, has been shown to be especially helpful by preventing blood sugar spikes following a meal. With that said, everyone's body is different, so if you do find that your blood sugar is spiking following a serving of baked oatmeal or that you're not satisfied long enough after eating it, add some protein to your meal, like eggs, nuts or plain yogurt or kefir.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

I Don't Have Coconut Oil, Can I Use Something Else?

If you don't have coconut oil, you can use ghee, grapeseed oil or avocado oil.

Why Are My Baked Oats Runny?

To avoid runny baked oats, make sure to bake this until set, which will take about 40 minutes. It's also important to allow it to cool for at least 10 minutes or up to 2 hours, which will help set the oats before serving.

I'm Allergic to Nuts, Can I Use a Different Kind of Milk?

Yes, you can use any type of milk. If you're using plant-based milk, make sure that it's plain and unsweetened. Using a different milk, or one with flavorings and sweeteners, will change the flavor and nutritional profile of the recipe.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Use Frozen Peaches for Baked Oatmeal? Do I Need to Thaw Them?

Yes, you can use frozen peaches! There's no need to thaw them.

How Do You Serve Peach Baked Oatmeal?

Serve peach baked oatmeal with a dollop of plain yogurt and a sprinkle of chopped nuts, like walnuts, pecans or almonds.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten

  • 1 ½ cups unsweetened plain almond milk

  • ½ cup dark brown sugar

  • 2 tablespoons unrefined coconut oil, melted

  • 1 tablespoon grated orange zest

  • 2 tablespoons orange juice

  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

  • 1 teaspoon baking powder

  • ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • 2 ½ cups old-fashioned rolled oats

  • 2 cups sliced peaches

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly coat a 7-by11-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  2. Whisk eggs, almond milk, brown sugar, coconut oil, orange zest, orange juice, vanilla, cinnamon, baking powder, nutmeg and salt together in a large bowl until smooth. Fold in oats and peaches. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish.

  3. Bake until golden brown and set, about 40 minutes. Let cool for at least 10 minutes or up to 2 hours. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023
