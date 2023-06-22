The Best Tomato Sandwich to Make All Summer Long

Be the first to rate & review!

This classic tomato sandwich features a lovely combination of sweet juicy tomatoes and herby cream cheese. You can make a big batch of the cream cheese mixture and have it on hand to spread on bagels or crackers. For a boost of protein, add smoked salmon or sliced turkey or chicken.

By
Amanda Stanfield
Amanda Stanfield Headshot
Amanda Stanfield

Amanda Stanfield is a Test Kitchen assistant in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She completed her undergraduate degree in journalism and strategic communications at Hampton University. After graduation, Amanda worked in the nonprofit sector as a marketing associate for a global nonprofit organization. In 2018, she pivoted into the food industry and began training in fine-dining restaurants around Atlanta. Later she gained her culinary degree from Johnson & Wales University and went on to work in a variety of kitchens from boutique restaurants to conference hotels. As a true foodie, Amanda seeks out nutritious and unique flavors to inspire others to eat happily and healthfully. When she's not cooking up delicious recipes, you can find her lap swimming in the pool or watching a good sci-fi movie.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Tomato Sandwich
Photo: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Anna Kelly, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

  • 1 tablespoon low-fat plain strained (Greek-style) yogurt

  • 1 tablespoon sliced fresh chives

  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

  • ¼ teaspoon ground pepper

  • 2 slices whole-wheat sandwich bread, lightly toasted

  • 4 slices tomato (about 1/4-inch)

Directions

  1. Stir cream cheese, yogurt, chives, dill and pepper together in a small bowl until well combined. Spread the mixture evenly on 1 side of each toast slice. Arrange tomatoes on 1 slice; top with the other slice, spread-side down. Cut in half diagonally before serving.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

374 Calories
22g Fat
33g Carbs
13g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Serving Size 1 sandwich
Calories 374
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 33g 12%
Dietary Fiber 5g 18%
Total Sugars 8g
Protein 13g 26%
Total Fat 22g 28%
Saturated Fat 12g 60%
Cholesterol 59mg 20%
Vitamin A 1800IU 36%
Vitamin C 18mg 20%
Vitamin E 3mg 18%
Folate 52mcg 13%
Vitamin K 23mcg 19%
Sodium 444mg 19%
Calcium 182mg 14%
Iron 2mg 11%
Magnesium 65mg 15%
Potassium 534mg 11%
Zinc 2mg 18%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
Cucumber Sandwich
Cucumber Sandwich
10 mins
Cucumber Sandwich
25 Low-Calorie Sandwich Recipes Perfect for Summer
Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce (tk final title)
Our 21 Best 30-Minute Dinners for Summer
a recipe photo of the Pimento Cheese Dip
16 Creamy Dips You'll Want to Make Forever
Cucumber Sandwich
16 Sandwich Recipes Perfect for Lunches This Spring
green goddess sandwich
29 Healthy Sandwich Recipes to Pack for Work 
Cod Fish Tacos
30-Day High-Protein, Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Plan
a recipe photo of the Best Egg Salad
Our 25 Most Popular Recipes in March
3-Ingredient Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Salad
29 Healthy Lunches You Can Make in 5 Minutes
25-Minute Sweet Potato & Bean Enchiladas
25 Healthy Dinners With No Added Sugar
a collage of recipe photos from the 45 Cheap Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work
45 Cheap Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work
a collage of recipes photo from 41 Healthy Lunch Ideas You Can Make in 10 Minutes
41 Healthy Lunch Ideas You Can Make in 10 Minutes
a collage of recipe photos from 34 Low Calorie High Protein Dinners
34 Low-Calorie, High-Protein Meals for Dinner Tonight
a recipe photo of the Creamy Jalapeño Skillet Chicken
Our 25 Most Popular Recipes in February
Baked Brie with Blackberry Jam
15 Festive & Fun Last-Minute Appetizers That Are Ready in 15 Minutes
Goat Cheese Crostini with Mushrooms & Brown Butter
17 Easy Appetizer Recipes in 20 Minutes 