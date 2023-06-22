Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Tomato Recipes The Best Tomato Sandwich to Make All Summer Long Be the first to rate & review! This classic tomato sandwich features a lovely combination of sweet juicy tomatoes and herby cream cheese. You can make a big batch of the cream cheese mixture and have it on hand to spread on bagels or crackers. For a boost of protein, add smoked salmon or sliced turkey or chicken. By Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield is a Test Kitchen assistant in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She completed her undergraduate degree in journalism and strategic communications at Hampton University. After graduation, Amanda worked in the nonprofit sector as a marketing associate for a global nonprofit organization. In 2018, she pivoted into the food industry and began training in fine-dining restaurants around Atlanta. Later she gained her culinary degree from Johnson & Wales University and went on to work in a variety of kitchens from boutique restaurants to conference hotels. As a true foodie, Amanda seeks out nutritious and unique flavors to inspire others to eat happily and healthfully. When she's not cooking up delicious recipes, you can find her lap swimming in the pool or watching a good sci-fi movie. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 22, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Anna Kelly, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 1 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature 1 tablespoon low-fat plain strained (Greek-style) yogurt 1 tablespoon sliced fresh chives 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill ¼ teaspoon ground pepper 2 slices whole-wheat sandwich bread, lightly toasted 4 slices tomato (about 1/4-inch) Directions Stir cream cheese, yogurt, chives, dill and pepper together in a small bowl until well combined. Spread the mixture evenly on 1 side of each toast slice. Arrange tomatoes on 1 slice; top with the other slice, spread-side down. Cut in half diagonally before serving. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 374 Calories 22g Fat 33g Carbs 13g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Serving Size 1 sandwich Calories 374 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 33g 12% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 8g Protein 13g 26% Total Fat 22g 28% Saturated Fat 12g 60% Cholesterol 59mg 20% Vitamin A 1800IU 36% Vitamin C 18mg 20% Vitamin E 3mg 18% Folate 52mcg 13% Vitamin K 23mcg 19% Sodium 444mg 19% Calcium 182mg 14% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 65mg 15% Potassium 534mg 11% Zinc 2mg 18% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved