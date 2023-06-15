This High-Protein Lemon-Blueberry Cake Is the Perfect Afternoon Pick-Me-Up

Cottage cheese is the secret star ingredient in this stunning cake. While the cheesy flavor is muted by the fruit, the inclusion of cottage cheese adds protein and keeps the cake moist. The tart flavor of the lemon is balanced by sweet blueberries. Enjoy a slice of this cake for breakfast or an afternoon snack. Or try crumbling it up and stirring into a bowl of cottage cheese or yogurt.

By
Liv Dansky
Liv Dansky

Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun.

Published on June 15, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a recipe photo of the High Protein Lemon Blueberry Cake
Photo: Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Liv Dansky
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup all-purpose flour

  • ¾ cup whole-wheat flour

  • 2 teaspoons baking powder

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • 2 large lemons

  • ¾ cup 4%-fat cottage cheese

  • 2 large eggs

  • ¾ cup granulated sugar plus 1 tablespoon, divided

  • 2 cups fresh blueberries

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for pan

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9-x-5-inch loaf pan with butter; line with parchment paper, leaving a 1-inch overhang on all sides.

  2. Whisk all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking powder and salt together in a large bowl.

  3. Grate both lemons to equal about 1/4 cup zest; place in a medium bowl. Juice 1 lemon to equal 2 tablespoons juice; add to the medium bowl. Slice the remaining lemon into thin rounds; remove seeds.

  4. Add cottage cheese, eggs and 3/4 cup sugar to the bowl with the lemon zest and juice; whisk until combined.

  5. Whisk the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until just combined. Fold in blueberries and melted butter.

  6. Transfer the batter to the prepared pan; top with the lemon slices and the remaining 1 tablespoon sugar.

  7. Bake until top is golden-brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 1 hour to 1 hour, 10 minutes. Let cool before slicing.

Equipment:

9-by-5-inch loaf pan; parchment paper

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023
