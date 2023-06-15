This Creamy Cottage Cheese Dressing Adds 3 Grams of Protein to Your Salad

Cottage cheese serves as the base for this easy dressing and adds protein. We like the dressing on the thicker, creamier side, but you can add more water to thin it out, if desired. Use any mix of fresh herbs you have on hand—chives, parsley and dill all work well here. We add the herbs after blending to preserve their delicate flavor, plus it prevents the dressing from turning green. Use leftover dressing on grain bowls, salads and more.