This Creamy Cottage Cheese Dressing Adds 3 Grams of Protein to Your Salad

Be the first to rate & review!

Cottage cheese serves as the base for this easy dressing and adds protein. We like the dressing on the thicker, creamier side, but you can add more water to thin it out, if desired. Use any mix of fresh herbs you have on hand—chives, parsley and dill all work well here. We add the herbs after blending to preserve their delicate flavor, plus it prevents the dressing from turning green. Use leftover dressing on grain bowls, salads and more.

By
Liv Dansky
Olivia Dansky headshot
Liv Dansky

Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a collage of the High Protein Cottage Cheese Dressing
Photo: Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Liv Dansky
Active Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian

Ingredients

  • 1 cup 4%-fat cottage cheese

  • ¼ cup water, plus more if desired

  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice

  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

  • ½ teaspoon ground pepper

  • 1 clove garlic, grated

  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs, such as chives, flat-leaf parsley or dill

Directions

  1. Combine cottage cheese, water, oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, mustard, pepper and garlic in a blender; process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Add more water, as needed, to reach desired consistency.

  2. Transfer the dressing to a medium bowl; stir in herbs.

To make ahead

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023
Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Chipotle Ranch
You'll Want to Drizzle This Chipotle Ranch Dressing on Everything
5 mins
Two-Cheese Fusilli with Marinated Tomatoes
20 High-Protein Pasta Dinners for Summer
a recipe photo of the Green Goddess Ricotta Pasta
Green Goddess Ricotta Pasta
20 mins
a recipe photo of the Easy Homemade Italian Dressing
The Only Italian Dressing Recipe You'll Ever Need
5 mins
a recipe photo of the Whipped Cottage Cheese
Light & Airy Whipped Cottage Cheese
10 mins
A spoonful of cookie dough and a bowl of cottage cheese on a designed background
A High-Protein Edible Cookie Dough Made with Cottage Cheese? Yes, Really!
4 cottage cheese cartons on yellow background
The 4 Best Cottage Cheese Brands, Tested by EatingWell Dietitians & Editors
a recipe photo of the Instant Pot Cashew Yogurt
Instant-Pot Cashew Yogurt
20 hrs 40 mins
a recipe photo of the 4-Bean Salad with Herbed Tahini Dressing
4-Bean Salad with Herbed Tahini Dressing
20 mins
a recipe photo of the Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Cashew Cream
40 mins
Piled-High Greek Vegetable Pitas
30 Days of Mediterranean Diet Lunches
a photo of a hand holding an ice cream cone
A Protein-Packed 2-Ingredient Ice Cream Made with Cottage Cheese? Yes, Really!
Chicken-Quinoa Bowl with Strawberries & Pecans
23 High-Protein, Anti-Inflammatory Lunches
creamy lemon pepper dressing
18 Easy Salad Dressings Worth Making, Not Buying
5544330.jpg
30 Day High-Protein Dinner Plan for Weight Loss
a recipe photo of the Green Goddess Farro Bowl
Green Goddess Farro Bowl
40 mins