Healthy Recipes Healthy Sauce & Condiment Recipes Healthy Salad Dressing Recipes This Creamy Cottage Cheese Dressing Adds 3 Grams of Protein to Your Salad Be the first to rate & review! Cottage cheese serves as the base for this easy dressing and adds protein. We like the dressing on the thicker, creamier side, but you can add more water to thin it out, if desired. Use any mix of fresh herbs you have on hand—chives, parsley and dill all work well here. We add the herbs after blending to preserve their delicate flavor, plus it prevents the dressing from turning green. Use leftover dressing on grain bowls, salads and more. By Liv Dansky Liv Dansky Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 15, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Liv Dansky Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Ingredients 1 cup 4%-fat cottage cheese ¼ cup water, plus more if desired ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest 3 tablespoons lemon juice 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard ½ teaspoon ground pepper 1 clove garlic, grated 3 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs, such as chives, flat-leaf parsley or dill Directions Combine cottage cheese, water, oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, mustard, pepper and garlic in a blender; process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Add more water, as needed, to reach desired consistency. Transfer the dressing to a medium bowl; stir in herbs. To make ahead Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023 Rate it Print